10 Bershka Low Rise Pants You WILL Wear This Fall

At this point in history, it shouldn’t surprise you that these low (very low) waist pants have become the most popular trend of 2022 because, in fact, since 2019 luxury brands -and, subsequently, our marks low cost favorites- they have been announcing it. The fashion of the 2000s is back and, like it or not, to stay. Or, at least, it seems that it will do so this fall. So, if you are one of those who follows trends at face value, we are sorry to tell you that you will have no choice but to surrender to the (stylistic) benefits of these pants that were once popularized by Britney Spears, JLo or Keira Knightley and today proudly worn by Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, they can offer you. But don’t worry, because not all low-rise pants are impossible to wear and, as an example, all the models low waist what have we found in the latest news Bershka.

Pants dad fit, from Bershka. © Courtesy of the brand.

Jeans, tailored pants, cargo, parachute… There is a trending low-waist trousers for every occasion (and every style) and judging by how well the Inditex brand’s stylists have combined them, they promise to become the best couple of your tank topsshirts and crop tops.

Ready to show off your abs? well these are Bershka’s 10 low-rise pants What you WILL be wearing (to your surprise) this fall: