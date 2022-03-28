The mobile market is really wide. There are hundreds of models that we can buy and there are also many different prices that we find, for this reason, we are going to prepare a list with the 10 best cheap cell phones you can buy in the US

just like we can find hundreds of different mobileswe will show you the cheapest cell phones that you can buy at Amazon, as it is one of the stores that sells the most in the United States.

Next, we will show you the 10 best cheap mobiles that you can buy in the US in which you will find a wide variety for all tastes and even for the most demanding users.

Samsung phones that will be updated to One UI 4.1

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

As usual, Xiaomi is one of the brands that has the most devices in its catalog. Every year the Chinese giant launches a wide variety of both high-end and low-end devices on the market. In this case we bring you the recent Redmi Note 10 Pro.

This cell phone has a 6.67 inch screen with a processor Snapdragon 732G with 4G connectivity, in addition, it has dual SIM, 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB storage and a 5,020mAh batteryall this accompanied by a 108 MP quad camera.

Buy: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (Amazon)

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Motorola is one of the manufacturers that focuses its phones on the mid-range. We have been able to see, for example, the Motorola Moto G 5G Plus, which was one of the best mid-range last year. Today we bring the Moto G Power in the 2021 version.

The Moto G Power has a 6.6-inch MaxVision display. Inside it has a processor Snapdragon 665 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It has a triple camera of 48 MP and a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy: Motorola Moto G Power (Amazon)

LG Velvet

LG has been one of those forgotten brands, but we can say that their phones have always been a safe bet. the recent LG Velvet makes any task possible, let’s see everything we can see in this mobile that could reign in the mid-range.

its great OLED screen is 6.8 incheshas a processor Snapdragon 765G compatible with 5G, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, to all this we add a triple rear camera of 48 MP, IP68 certificate and a 4,300mAh battery with fast charge.

Buy: LG Velvet (Amazon)

LG K40 X420

We go to an LG model that is cheaper than the previous one, but this does not mean that it should be a worse or not recommended mobile, on the contrary, it is a mobile for an average user who only wants a device for day to day without demands or complications. Let’s see what it offers us.

The LG K40 has a 5.7 inch screen which is accompanied by 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. Its processor is an MTK6762 Helio P22. It has a 13 MP camera and is compatible with 4G networks, although many US users still use 3G.

Buy: LG K40 X420 (Amazon)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Although before we showed you his older brother, the Redmi Note 9 Pro It is a great option for any user looking for a powerful mobile for little money. Let’s see what are the characteristics of this Xiaomi mid-range.

His 6.67 inch screen With FHD + resolution, you can see the images with great clarity. It has a Snapdragon 720G processor compatible with 5G networks, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. It has a 64 MP quad camera and a 5,020mAh battery.

Buy: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (Amazon)

Galaxy A32

Like Xiaomi reigns in the mid-range, it has one of the toughest rivals, Samsung is one of the big companies that also has one of the widest cell phone catalogs. In this case let’s see the new Galaxy A32.

Has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It has a HelioG80 processor with dedicated graphics, a 64 MP quad camera, all accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. His battery is 5,000 mAh.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy A32 (Amazon)

Galaxy A12

We bring another cheaper cell phone than the previous one. the recent Galaxy A12 It has a technical sheet at the height of an average user who seeks the simplicity with which he can perform any daily task without demands.

It has a 6.5 inch screenIt has a 4 GB RAM memory and an internal memory of 64 GB. His octa core processor you can with everything, in addition, it has a 48 MP quad camera and a battery with 5,000 mAh with 15W fast charge.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy A12 (Amazon)

Realme 8

Realme is one of the biggest competitors that Xiaomi has in the Chinese market, the brand is recently offering cell phones at the height of the best and willing to reign in the mid-range once and for all. Let’s see what the technical sheet of the Realme 8.

His screen is 6.5 inches with an FHD + resolution and 90 Hz. Its RAM memory is 8 GB and a storage of 128 GB. Has as processor the MTK6833 Dimensity 700. All this accompanied by a quad camera with AI and 48 MP. His battery is 5,000 mAh.

Buy: Realme 8 (Amazon)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE

We bring another cell phone from Xiaomi. Specifically, we moved to the mid-high range with the new My 11 Lite NE which has a great technical sheet that we can see below.

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE It has a 6.66-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a RAM of 8 GB and an internal memory of 256 GB. Its powerful triple camera is 64 MP and has a Snapdragon 778G processor, 5G compatible. All this with a 4,250mAh battery.

Buy: Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE (Amazon)

Realme GT Master Edition

recently Realme presented his new GT Master Edition, this mobile meets the highest requirements of any user within the price range of the mid-high range. Let’s see what this powerful and beautiful cell phone from the Chinese brand offers us.

This Realme has a 6.43 inch screeninside it has a processor Snapdragon 778G 5G compatible. Its RAM memory is 8 GB and it has an internal memory of 256 GB. Its triple Matrix camera with AI makes you capture the best photos and has a 4,300 mAh battery with fast charge.

Buy: Realme GT Master Edition (Amazon)

As a reminder, we must warn that some of the terminals have an international version, this means that are only compatible with GSMA network operatorsso CDMA carriers will not be supported.

Once seen the 10 best cheap cell phones you can buy in the USwe leave you at your own discretion to choose the one that best suits your needs and tastes as well as your budget.

10 phones with wireless charging in 2022