10 best cheap webcam you can buy

You need buy a cheap webcam? We are going to see some economic options below, a device that you will need to have if you telecommute from home to make videoconferences from time to time, although you can also use them for video calls.

During the confinement of 2022, the demand for webcams increased due to the fact that no one had to leave the house, only for basic needs, and immediately a large number of citizens, in order to have closer contact with their relatives, bought a webcam.

at some point even there were stock problems given the high demandin addition to high prices for the few webcams that were left at that time, but the market has been recovering over the months and now it is relatively easy to get one.

Logitech C270

It is probably one of the cheapest and most popular webcams, it is the Logitech C270. It is a camera with 720p resolution and 30 fps with a plastic design. It has a wide viewing angle, a microphone with noise reduction, lighting correction, etc.

It has a USB interface and is compatible with most video calling applications. Right now you have it on Amazon for only €26.98.

Buy: Logitech C270 (Amazon)

Owlotech Start Webcam 720p

You won’t find a cheaper webcam than the Owlotech Start Webcam 720p, whose price is only €9.99. In return you get a 720p resolution camera, a dedicated microphone with noise reduction, and support for working on the Windows operating system.

It’s Plug & Play, so just connect and use with the various video call apps you know (Skype, Meet, Zoom, etc.).

Purchase: Owlotech Start Webcam 720p (PcComponentes)

Creative Live Cam Sync 1080p

Another webcam to consider might be the Creative Live Cam Sync 1080p, which also offers good features at a contained price. It has 1080p resolution, a 77º wide angle, integrated dual microphone with noise reduction that captures and then emits a natural voice.

It is compatible with the vast majority of video call applications, it is priced at €28.50 on Amazon.

Buy: Creative Live Cam Sync 1080p (Amazon)

owlotech webcam 1080p

We continue with more cheap webcams and in this case we bring you the 1080p version of the Owlotech that we mentioned earlier. Its design is very similar, although a little more premium. In this case, the main difference lies in the resolution, which here is FullHD or 1080p at 30fps.

It offers a 72º viewing angle, microphone and self-adjusting image parameters. It has USB 2.0 interface. In PcComponentes you can buy it for only €13.

Purchase: Owlotech Webcam 1080p (PcComponents)

1080p

The 1080p it’s another very affordable 1080p resolution camera that comes in a sleek design and is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems. It has autofocus, dual noise-reducing microphones, and Plug & Play technology.

That means just plug into your computer’s USB port and use. It is capable of rotating 360º thanks to its support. You can get it on Amazon for only €11.99.

Purchase: Anwike 1080p (Amazon)

Conceptronic AMDIS

Another cheap webcam is the Conceptronic AMDIS. It is a camera with 720p resolution at 30 fps with 1080p interpolated. It offers a microphone that reduces surrounding noise to offer better sound quality during video calls.

Of course, it’s compatible with most video call apps you know and it’s easy to use, just plug it into your computer via USB and that’s it. It costs €21.09 at PcComponentes.

Purchase: Conceptronic AMDIS (PcComponentes)

Trust Tolar FullHD

The Trust Tolar FullHD may also be a good option to consider. We are facing a webcam with 2 integrated microphones that reduce noise and a lens with 1080p resolution at 30 fps. Thanks to its support, you can place it anywhere.

It has an LED that indicates when it is working and when it is not. It is Plug & Play, so just connect it via USB cable to your computer and use it. You can get it for €34.99.

Purchase: Trust Tolar FullHD (Amazon)

Ewent EW1590

A good option can also Ewent EW1590, another webcam with 1080p resolution at 30 fps and with a very attractive price. It has a 2-megapixel lens and microphone, is compatible with Windows and Mac, and is Plug & Play, so it’s just plug and play.

Right now you can get it at PcComponentes for only €25.63.

Purchase: Ewent EW1590 (PcComponentes)

Aigoss 1080p

Another webcam that you should not lose sight of is the Aigoss 1080p. With a 1080p resolution at 30 fps, it can be a very good alternative to all the previous ones. It has a built-in stereo microphone that guarantees great sound quality during video calls.

It is Plug & Play and has a USB 2.0 interface. You have it available on Amazon for only €24.99.

Purchase: Aigoss 1080p (Amazon)

Trust Spotlight Webcam Pro

The last cheap webcam that we are going to show you in this list is the Trust Spotlight Webcam Pro, which has a particular design different from all the others. It offers a resolution of 1.3 megapixels, a microphone that reduces noise and a series of other options.

You can use it on Windows with any video call app. Right now it is priced at only €12.91 at PcComponentes.

Purchase: Trust Spotlight Webcam Pro (PcComponents)

Does it make sense to cover the webcam of the computer?