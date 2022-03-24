10 best Instagram accounts that we must follow if we are fans of Pokémon

Like all fans of Pokemon you know, it is a franchise that has grown in popularity since its first installments were released in 1996 in Japan. Since then the “get it all” craze has spread through multiple forms and channels. One of them is the social media.

Well, this time from Screen Rant they have compiled the 10 best Instagram accounts that we must follow to stay up to date with everything related to Pokémon.

Here you have them:

@Overcast.Oddities

This account is specialized in creating taxidermized versions of some Pokémon, as well as other creatures from other video games, television shows, and movies.

Kylie & Gannon on Instagram: “🎉Happy Pokémon Day! 🎉 This is a custom 8 x 10 Zubat Shadowbox, if you’re interested in one send us a DM! . . . #pokemon #pokemonday…”

@Jmc_stainedglass

In it they create pieces of stained glass windows of various Pokémon. They’re great as they give the appearance of a screenshot of each Pokemon you create.

JMC Stained Glass on Instagram: “Finally all finished up with this piece. I love how it came out! #stainedglass #stainedglassart #stainedglassartwork #stainedglassartist…”

@Mypokeprints

By creating 3D prints of various Pokémon, he has made it possible for fans to carry Pokémon in their pockets.

Models for 3D printing on Instagram: “Just finished my gen 9 starters 🙂 links in my Bio 🙂 which would you choose? Less traditional poses coming soon! Printed on the @phrozen3d…”

@Pokemongoapp

It has all the announcements of what’s new, what’s to come, and everything related to Pokémon GO. It even offers links to see certain events, as well as updates on the Pokémon that will make more appearances in the coming days.

Pokémon GO on Instagram: “Trainers, get ready to discover the Lush Jungle event! Encounter Fomantis, Lurantis, and the Legendary Tapu Lele as they make their Pokémon…”

@Pokemonmastersgame

The Pokémon Masters EX Instagram account is a great reference page for fans experiencing the thrill of battle and looking to collect all the Gym Badges.

Pokémon Masters EX on Instagram: “Daily Region Rotation is live! Take on daily battles to earn 5★ Kanto Scout Tickets, Battle Points, and more as completion rewards! You…”

@Nianticlabs

It has a mix of Pokémon GO ads that help keep players engaged. They are always on top of announcing and publicizing their Community days as well as AR Photography Days.

Niantic on Instagram: “Rise and shine, Explorers! This month’s #ARPhotoADay theme is Daylight. Snap a pic of yourself enjoying the spring sunbeams and don’t…”

@Pokemontcg

The official Pokémon Trading Card Game Instagram account has everything related to the card game, known as the TCG (or JCC in Spanish).

Pokémon Trading Card Game on Instagram: “Battle-ready stances 👊, beautiful scenery 🖼️, and charming personalities! 😉 Take a closer look at some of the incredible artwork that can…”

@Pokemon_revolution_cards

This account helps break down what each card type in each special pack type means, as well as cover the value of each.

PokéRev on Instagram: “I’m giving away 16 elite trainer boxes of pokemon celebrations today in stream so you’ll have to cancel all plans and hangout with me :)…”

@Pokedex_dailys

This account does a good job of covering a different Pokémon from the Pokédex each day.

Pokedex on Instagram: “• •darkrai •type: dark •the pitch-black pokemon •On a moonless night, a strange incident occurred in which every one of a village’s…”

This account covers all things Pokemon and is always up to date on what’s trending.

Pokémon on Instagram: “New Pokémon plush are ready to brighten your day. 🌞 Click the link in our bio to shop this selection from Pokémon Center.”

What do you think? Which of all do you like the most? Leave us your opinion in the comments!

