10 Best LGBTQIA+ Movies on HBO Max

Streaming platforms have increasingly invested in LGBTQIA+ productions. This change seeks to bring more representation to its catalogs and reach a specific niche. HBO Max was not left out of this one and brings several options for series, movies and documentaries.

Among them are the award-winning (and Oscar-winner) moonlightand the French drama Colette. With that in mind, the Canaltech listed the 10 best movies with the theme for you to see.

The film tells the story of Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson), a 17-year-old girl who discovers that she is pregnant and, along with her former childhood best friend, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), travels to New Mexico in order to make a legalized abortion and without the consent of their parents.

The work addresses topics such as sexism, masculinity, religious fanaticism and legalized abortion. The highlight of the LGBT arc is Bailey and Kira.

This work features Mark Ruffalo in the role of Ned Weeks, a gay activist who tries to raise awareness of the AIDS epidemic, but due to his temperamental way ends up alienating even his allies in this fight.

The story takes place in New York, in the 1980s, and features names such as Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Julia Roberts and Matthew Bomer. The plot is inspired by the autobiographical play by Larry Kramer.

Since we’re talking about Larry Kramer, there’s nothing better than a documentary about his life. The author and activist was a key player in the struggle for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community in the United States, but his unstable temperament made it difficult to succeed in the cause. Still, he died surrounded by friends at the age of 84 in 2020.

The author signs books as The American People, Salvation Boulevard: A Novel and The Normal Heart (no translation into Portuguese). The latter even inspired the film of the same name mentioned above.

Another worthwhile documentary is the transhood. It follows the lives of four young transgender people and their families over the course of five years.

The production was recorded in Kansas, United States, and shows the protagonists of different ages (4, 7, 12 and 15 years old at the beginning of filming) and at different times in their lives.

While showing the growth of each young person and their difficulties in dealing with rejection, body change and the conservative politics that seeks to invalidate the rights of LGBTQIA+, the documentary also portrays the parents’ lives; their doubts and mistakes in raising their children.

This 2021 feature, written and directed by Megan Park, tells the story of two high school students who grow close during a school tragedy. After what happened, they become friends and seek strength in each other to face grief.

The film portrays the effort of each one to try to reframe the pain of the traumatic episode into a positive change in their lives and in the world. The cast includes Julie Bowen, Shailen Woodley, Maddie Ziegler and Niles Fitch, as well as Jenna Ortega (the Wandinha).

With Angelina Jolie in the cast giving life to the protagonist Gia, this film that is narrated in a documentary tone, shows the young woman from Philadelphia moving to New York to try her life as a model. She ends up being successful and establishing herself as one of the most sought after top models in the world and appearing in magazines such as Vogue and Cosmopolitan.

It turns out that along with that fame comes a crush on a woman named Linda (Elizabeth Mitchell). This romance, coupled with insecurities with her family and her life problems, turn her into a heroin addict, which culminates in her downfall.

In this comedy starring Kristen Stewart (Twilight) and Mackenzie Davis (the orphans) we meet Abby and Harper, two girls who date and live peacefully. Everything changes when Abby goes to meet her girlfriend’s family during Christmas dinner and decides to propose to her. It turns out that, in addition to not knowing that Harper is a lesbian, her family is quite conservative.

From that point on, several family disagreements ensue, including a fight between sisters, which guarantees a few laughs. Directed by Cleo DuVall, the work is consecrated as a good Christmas movie, bringing messages of self-acceptance and self-love.

One of the films acclaimed by the public and critics, this period feature is set in 1939 and tells the true story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch, nominated for an Oscar for his performance), a young genius recruited by the British intelligence agency MI6.

His job is, along with other mathematicians, to try to understand Nazi codes to save Allied troops. They even need to decode the “Enigma” one of the codes considered unbreakable.

While his team works on it, Turing builds a machine to decode it, and after many tries, he finally gets the desired result. Thus, he consecrated himself as a hero. It turns out that, in 1952, authorities reveal that he is homosexual, and his life turns into a nightmare.

The Imitation Gamedirected by Morten Tyldum, is an adaptation of the book Alan Turing: The Enigma (without translation). It had eight Oscar nominations, four in the main categories (director, actor, adapted screenplay and film).

This is another drama inspired by a true story, and it shows a working-class father, Joe Bell (Mark Wahlberg), who, after losing his son to suicide due to high school bullying, decides to go on a solo hike in the United States. His purpose is to make people aware of the effects of homophobia.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Mark Wahlberg, the feature is capable of touching even the toughest. It screened during the Toronto Film Festival in September 2020 and received high praise. It is worth remembering, however, that as the work addresses the topic of suicide, bullying and homophobia, it can be sensitive for some people.

In this feature, we meet Ray (Elle Fanning), a boy who was born a woman, but never identified with the gender. He then decides to have reassignment surgery, but as he is a minor he has to deal with his mother’s hesitation about this big step and his father’s refusal to sign the release papers.

The 2016 film, directed by Gaby Dellal, tackles a still very controversial topic in a subtle and beautiful way. It focuses not only on the protagonist’s dilemma, but on family relationships and the difficulty of acceptance.