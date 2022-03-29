What device would you choose to enjoy a video game to the fullest? Today we talk about the 10 best tablet games in 2022. Because using applications like WhatsApp, Instagram or Twitter from a mobile phone is great… but games win points on the big screen.

In an increasingly digitized world, mobile games are one of the main sources of entertainment. Whether to liven up journeys on public transport or as the main activity in leisure and free time, one thing is clear: there is a abysmal difference between playing with a smartphone and with the large screen of a tablet. In fact, playing is one of the functions that is most performed from tablets.

13 free online games you should play

Take note, because you will surely want to get them all the games that are best adapted and most enjoyed from a tablet. Most of them have not been released recently, but that is not an impediment to continue topping the lists of best games for tablets.

Call of Duty: Mobile

It is practically impossible not to know the most famous shooting video game in the world. An unbeatable gaming experience, in HD quality, 3D graphics, surround sound, customizable controls, voice and text chat available. Here you can learn more about how voice chat is used in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Action and shooting fans, this is your game. It has several classic multiplayer modessuch as the team duel, the dominance and the confirmed loss, in addition to the enormous Battle Royale for 100 players.

As a new feature, as you play you can unlock and earn dozens of iconic characters, weapons, outfits, scorestreaks, and gear. Also, fans of the game will recognize many elements of Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

download for android

Download for iOS

Civilization VI

Civilization VI is a strategy game highly acclaimed by gamers, based on build our own civilization. It is about deciding at each moment how you want to expand your territory and what resources you want to spend to improve it.

The only handicap is that it is a turn-based game, the first 60 being totally free, if you want to enjoy the full version you will have to pay 21.99 euros. Additionally, the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions can be purchased.

On rise and fall you will have to solve the challenges of a dark age with ease, in order to guide your civilization towards a new golden age. GatheringStorm It acts globally and all the decisions you make will affect the ecosystem, which can be destroyed by various natural disasters or, on the contrary, enrich the land in its path.

download for android

Download for iOS

Kingdom Rush Origins

Do you like tower defense games? Then you will love playing with them elf woodsthe magic kingdoms, the sea ​​serpentsthe evil sorcerers, the floating ruins and the gnoll tribe from Kingdom Rush Origins.

Get ready to live a strategy game in which you can use magical spells to stop the advance of your enemies. Best of all, no previous experience is necessary, since has a beginner mode to start from scratch and improve your level.

This game packs a treasure trove of new content and features while maintaining the signature look and feel that has captivated millions of people. It also has three game modes: classic, iron and heroic.

It can be purchased for $2.99, which in exchange would be €2.71.

download for android

Download for iOS

Monument Valley 2

The Monument Valley saga is not wasted. And being able to take advantage of it from a tablet is, like the game itself, a real fantasy.

A game capable of transporting you to a magical world, where you will have to manipulate impossible architectures, travel magical paths and unravel puzzles crafts to guide the journey of a mother and her daughter through different levels.

The impressive geometric structures are inspired by different architectural styles, artistic movements and even personal influences of the creators. But, in addition to his obvious visual powerl, one of the strong points of the game is its evocative sound.

It can be purchased for $4.99, which in exchange would be €4.52.

download for android

Download for iOS

Riptide GP: Renegade

If you are a lover of arcade racing games, Riptide GP: Renegade is perfect for you. It is about participating in illegal races driving jet skis… without any precautionbecause here the main thing is to take risks to be the best.

It is set in a murky future where you have been kicked out of the Riptide GP league, so you’ll compete in illegal races through flooded ruins and gloomy urban waterways to rebuild your reputation. Police chases, gigantic waves, impossible speeds, spectacular stunts and lots of interactive obstacles.

As if that were not enough, you can also compete online with players from around the world in online matches of up to eight players, and challenge your friends in local four-player championships with the option split screen multiplayer.

It can be purchased for $2.99, which in exchange would be €2.71.

download for android

Download for iOS

Minecraft

The hit Minecraft game is based on build, explore and survive, either alone or sharing the experience with friends. A video game capable of stimulate the imagination of young people and adults thanks to its infinite possibilities.

In multiplayer mode you will find the option “Realms”, a private server that allows you to play with a maximum of 10 friends on various platforms, regardless of place and time. But don’t stop exploring on the many servers, where you can discover the huge community worlds, compete in exclusive mini-games and socialize with new friends.

you can even expand gaming possibilities with the Marketplacewhere you’ll discover the latest creations from your community, plus get maps, skins, and texture packs from your favorite creators. Here you can discover the complete guide to Minecraft enchantments.

It can be purchased for $7.49, which in exchange would be €6.79.

download for android

Download for iOS

This War of Mine

This War of Mine belongs to the category of Simulation games. In other words, pure reality and spectacular graphics which will be cubed if the selected device is a tablet.

The situation is difficult: your city is immersed in a war and you are part of a group of civilians trying to survive. To do this, you will have to pass tough tests, overcome the lack of food and medicine, and face the attack of snipers who want to kill you.

Drink life and death decisions, protect your shelter at all costs and create all kinds of utensils or food that help you survive. These are some of the facets that you will experience in This War of Mine, a game inspired by real events that gains authenticity thanks to its stylized carbon aesthetic.

It can be purchased for $13.99, which in exchange would be €12.68.

download for android

Download for iOS

Zombie Age 3

Framed in the category of action games, Zombie Age 3 is one of the best zombie proposals to enjoy on tablets. Do you have doubts about your mission? There is no doubt, to beat the game you have to fight and kill all zombies that cross your path.

You will find much wilder zombies than in other editions of the saga and with 30 types of deadly weapons to try to eliminate these dangerous creatures. As if that were not enough, you will also enjoy 20 characters with different skillswhich you can develop.

Additionally, Zombie Age 3 offers up to 10 different game modesincluding cooperative mode to kill zombies with the help of your friends.

download for android

Download for iOS

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Surely you have heard hundreds of times of the famous “LoL”. Well, those acronyms belong to the video game League of Legends, awarded multiple times since its launch in 2009, more than a decade ago.

It is a video game online battle arena multiplayer genrewhere teams of five against five face each other to climb the rankings.

You can defeat or stop your enemies with multiple options: from freeze them with an ice arrow until you riddle them with a giant sword, going through various spells. In addition, the game is totally free and you will not have to watch ads.

Download for Android

Download for iOS

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a open world role playing game. In it, you will discover the fantastic world of Teyvata place of a thousand wonders where countless creatures coexist and prosper in harmony.

You can visit the seven regions of the continent and meet other travelers from all over the world to fight together against powerful enemies. And if you let yourself be carried away by curiosity, you will also discover the most mystical corners of the continent, the secrets it hides and search for a lost relative.

It is also interesting to know that Genshin Impact is one of the first games, next to Fortnite, which is the same both on PC and PlayStation as in its version for smartphone or tablet. It’s time to enjoy it on the huge screen of your tablet!

Download for Android

Download for iOS

EmuOS, play classic games online for free