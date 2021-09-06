10 big fat Greek holidays

The boy on the dolphin (1957) by Jean Negulesco – Hydra

In the beginning it was Sophia (and Anthony Quinn in Zorba the Greek, “Made in Creta”: but it was less holiday). Who, in Hydra, dives into this sentimental dramedy directed by the specialist Negulesco. As a sponge fisherwoman (!) Who finds a treasure. And, of course, love (aka Alan Ladd). Also filming on the Acropolis of Athens, Rhodes and Corinth: a small tour of the Aegean (and mainland).

Le grand bleu (1988) by Luc Besson – Amorgos

If you have been to Amorgos, understand the reason for the title: it is all blue, very big blue. Today, at the port of Katapola, there remains a bar that is named after the title of this film from the very painful processing (and, for us, distribution), but which imposed Besson on the global scale. Jean-Marc Barr is the freediver Jacques Mayol, Jean Reno is his Italian rival Enzo Molinari: a cult within a cult.

Mediterranean (1991) by Gabriele Salvatores – Kastelorizo

The unspecified island of the Dodecanese where the group of Italian soldiers (in alphabetical order: Abatantuono, Alberti, Bigagli, Bisio, Catania, Cederna, Conti) arrives, in the middle of the Second World War, to establish a military garrison and, in reality, Kastelorizo. From that moment on, our local pilgrimage destination: do you want to deny yourself a game on the beach even today?

Captain Corelli’s mandolin (2001) by John Madden – Kefalonia

Not a seaside comedy, but a melodrama always with an Italian-colonial background that yes, it is a mess: but Kefalonia has never been photographed better. In its own way, the love between the Italian captain of the title, aka Nicolas Cage, and the Greek Penélope Cruz is unforgettable: today they would cry out at cultural appropriation. But there is the veteran local Irene Papas: let’s do it enough.

What will become of us (2004) by Giovanni Veronesi – Mykonos

A small generational cult for this almost Muccini post-maturity holiday. Giovanni Veronesi directs Silvio Muccino, Violante Placido and a wild Elio Germano against the backdrop of Mykonos windmills, here more a Roman high school version than a rainbow-cool outpost. But that’s okay: the pace is there, the views are breathtaking as well (remember the cliff dives?).

Oh Mama! (2008) by Phyllida Law – Skopelos

Loading... Advertisements

The The film set in Greece par excellence is the musicarello with the “dancing queen” Meryl Streep on the ABBA hits. The fictional island of Kalokairi, where the former pop starlet takes refuge to run a hotel, is actually borrowed from the real Skopelos and nearby Skiatos, ever since (and even more so after the sequel Oh Mama! Here we go again of 2018) in the travel book of Americans. Lost paradise.

My big fat Greek holidays (2009) by Donald Petrie – Olympia

After the boom of the My big fat Greek wedding, which however was officiated in the States, the protagonist Nia Vardalos tries again with this detour (literally) at home. The one-hit-wonder this time is Georgia, a tourist guide divided between Olympia and the usual Acropolis (but with the addition of a trip to Spain: not true!). It did not have the success of the previous one, but for lovers of cine-Greece it remains a must.

Immature – The journey (2011) by Paolo Genovese – Paros

Another round, another journey of maturity. But this time what the class of Immature of the title (including Luca and Paolo, Ambra Angiolini, Raoul Bova and Ricky Memphis) she had not managed to do after the exams that were. The destination is the one chosen then: Paros. Where the same friendship and sentimental crossovers will take place that one would expect from a group of teenagers. Another round of ouzo for everyone.

Before Midnight (2013) by Richard Linklater – Kardamyli

The last chapter (apparently definitively) of Richard Linklater’s rom-saga inaugurated with Before sunrise takes Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy to a promontory in the Peloponnese that is reflected in the sea of ​​Kardamyli. And there are also some Greeks called for the occasion, during a dinner (as always very talked about) which is one of the best moments of the film. Along with the night finale. Sigh.

The two faces of January (2014) by Hossein Amini – Crete

A Hitchcock-style thriller about the ruins of an ancient civilization and (perhaps) a couple. The result, straddling the Athenian Acropolis (aridaje) and the palace of Minos in Crete, will probably not meet the requirements. But the cast – indeed: the triangle – is super: Viggo Mortensen, Kirsten Dunst and Oscar Isaac. They are enough and they advance.