10 Biopics and documentaries that have been made inspired by rock bands

Several directors and actors have been inspired by legendary rock bandsto show us the beginnings and history in the rock music. And despite the fact that there are things that did not happen in a certain way, or in a certain year, the films have managed to have some success.

They have mostly become cult movies, and others that are currently seeing the light, have achieved a good reception by the public. This allows many generations to know and be more interested in the rock, bands and their singers.

That is why today I invite you to learn about the films, biopics or documentaries that have been produced by some rock bands.

The Wall: Pink Floyd

TheWall was made by Alan Parson in 1982. The film tells a story through the songs from the album of the same name. Starring Bob Geldof, who is a star of rock and little by little he is consumed in the depression and excesses of that life. The story is based on the experiences of Roger Waters metaphorically.

Sid and Nancy: Sex Pistols

A movie starring Gary Oldman What sid viciousthe English musician and great figure of the first wave of punk in the 70s. Y Chloe Webb What Nancy Spungen who was Sid’s girlfriend, manager and disgrace. A drama film directed by Alex Cox. The film recounts that tragic and toxic romance that Sid had with Nancy.

Despite having many negative reviews from movie connoisseurs, to this day this movie is considered a cult movie, with a great performance by the actor. Gary Oldman.

The Doors

a biopic movie, although as always happens there are things that do not always agree with the true story. The film directed by Oliver StoneY Val Kilmer as Jim Morrisontell the story of this legendary group that began in 1965 until 1973.

A band that was part of censorship, for its poorly interpreted songs, live shows and for encouraging the youth revolution of that time.

End of the Century: The Ramones

End of the Century is a documentary about theto punk rock band The Ramones. The directors Jim Fields and Michael Gramaglia They have in this report with interviews of the same members of the band.

An interesting documentary to learn more about The Ramoneswho in the beginning were not so valued, and now are part of the Rock hall of fame.

Hysteria: The Def Leppard

Hysteria It is a film that recounts the beginnings of the hard rock band Def Leppard. Presenting from the tragic events that the group went through, such as the loss of the drummer’s arm Rick Allen in a traffic accident; and the guitarist’s addiction to alcohol Steve Clark. In the same way, the successes that he had Def Leppard.

The Runaways

The Runaways a film by the female rock band of the same name. Interpreted by Dakota Fanning What Cherie Curry Y Kristen Stewart What Joan Jett. The story narrates the path of success and tragedies that this group of rock women had in the 70s.

Also The Runaways was a band that paved the way for women to get started in rock music.

The Dirt: Motley Crue

the band of glam rock from the 80’s Motley Cruealso had its movie in 2019. The story recounts the formation of the group, its successes, tragedies and the great problems that the misfits of Motley Crue.

Through the Never: Metallica

through the never It is a film that only the great fans of Metallica they manage to understand. The film takes place with a concert of the band, while the background of the story is developed by a young assistant who travels with the band. The young man after an assignment, will have to face several dangers to fulfill his mission.

Metaphorically, the film recounts the tragic outcome of Cliff Burton former Metallica bassist. And so facts of the band are revealed within the film.

Bohemian Rhapsody: Queen

Bohemian Rhapsody the film tells the story of Freddie Mercury with the band Queen. A very enjoyable and interesting film, which revives the genius with a unique and incomparable tone of voice as Freddie Mercury. All this, despite the fact that specialist critics have mentioned that the chronology with which it was developed Bohemian Rhapsody does not match the real thing.

Elvis

Elvis is the biopic film recently released on June 24, 2022. A drama that recounts the life of the musician and Rhey rock elvis. With a great performance by austin butler In the role of ElvisY Tom Hanks like the colonel Tom Parkermanager of the singer.

According to critics and insiders, they expect this film to be nominated for the POscar for good design, acting, music, etc. A highly recommended film despite its long running time.