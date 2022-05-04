Entertainment
10 Blake Lively outfits that made the world fall in love
The American actress has established herself over the years as a fashion icon
The actress Blake Lively shone as a hostess in the met gala Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The American, who rose to fame for her leading role in the popular series ‘gossip-girl‘, has become a fashion icon over the years. Next, we show you 10 ‘looks’ that fell in love with the whole world.
show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-1001798452″,”url”:”https:\/\/www.mundodeportivo.com\/ocio\/20220504\/1001798452\/10-outfits- blake-lively-fell-in-love-world.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-1001798452″}
Loading next content…