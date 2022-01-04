10 bombshell films from 1982 that turn 40 in 2022

1982 is a special year for cinema. Films that will become undisputed points of reference and cult are popular: from Blade Runner to ET – The extra-terrestrial by Steven Spielberg, from The thing to the Rambo by Sylvester Stallone, from Poltergeist to Gentleman officer which consecrated Richard Gere as a sex symbol of the Eighties. Conan the barbarian instead he launched muscle star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Italy responds with the timeless Talcum powder by Verdone.

Talcum powder

Carlo Verdone in top form. This is his third film as a director after A Lot Beautiful and White, Red and Green. The Roman director and comedian takes us into a light comedy between characters who have entered the history of our cinema, feelings and melancholy. Five David di Donatello wins. Unforgettable soundtrack by Lucio Dalla.

Released in Italy: January 22, 1982

Directed by: Carlo Verdone

Cast: Carlo Verdone, Eleonora Giorgi

Conan the barbarian

The world of cinema becomes aware of Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks to the cult film by John Milius. A muscular and intimate fantasy, violent and gorgeous. The Austrian-born actor becomes a point of reference for action cinema made in the USA. In 1984 the sequel Conan the destroyer was released

Italy release: March 31, 1982 | US release: May 14, 1982

Director: John Milius

Cast: Arnord Schwarzenegger

Poltergeist – Demonic presences

One of the movies horror of the Eighties that have become cult. A journey into the nightmare of a little girl who disappears after speaking in front of the TV with demonic presences. It’s a crescendo of chills. The film records the best gross of the year for a horror film. There is a hand of Steven Spielberg author and producer.

US release: June 4, 1982 | Italy release: 10 September 1982

Director: Tobe Hopper

Cast: JoBeth Williams

ET- The extra-terrestrial

One of the most loved films of all time. Steven Spielberg it moved and made the children of half the world dream and the adults awakened the child who was hiding inside them. We had never seen an extra-terrestrial like this. Academy Award to ours Carlo Rambaldi for special effects. Unforgettable soundtrack.

US release: June 11, 1982 | Released Italy: December 7, 1982

Director: Steven Spielberg

Blade Runner

A timeless cult and one of the best films of Ridley Scott. Blade Runner marked the history of cinema by becoming one of the most iconic science fiction films. The replicant hunter Deckard, aka Harrison Ford, the elusive android Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) and the futuristic world of Philip K. Dick recreated on film, are the quintessence of cinema.

US release: June 25, 1982 | Released Italy: October 14, 1982

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer

The thing

One of the best movies fanta–horror of all time signed by the master John Carpenter. Claustrophobic, glacial, unpredictable, frightening. Special effects from Oscar and soundtrack no less than Ennio Morricone.

US release: June 25, 1982 | Italian release: November 26, 1982

Director: John Carpenter

Cast: Kurt Russel

Rambo

After the success of Rocky Sylvester Stallone plays another character who will become mythological in the world of cinema. Rambo, the Vietnam veteran born from the pen of David Morrel, is appreciated by critics and audiences and considered one of the best films of 1982. Sequel and success.

US release: October 22, 1982 | Released Italy: December 18, 1982

Director: Ted Kotcheff

Cast: Sylvester Stallone

Officer and gentleman

After American Gigolo Richard Gere obtains international fame and the sex symbol label of the Eighties thanks also to the role of Zack Mayo in Gentleman Officer. The actor made an endless number of women dream and stretched out in the role of the romantic and tough Zack. Six Oscar nominations.

US release: August 1982 | Released in Italy: January 14, 1983

Director: Taylor Hackford

Cast: Richard Gere

Fitzcarraldo

The crazy film by Werner Herzog starring Klaus Kinski, in the role of a man who wants to build the largest opera house in the world in the Amazon rainforest. A journey into the madness of a protagonist and an author who in three years completes one of his most visionary films. To be reviewed.

US release: October 10, 1982 | Italian release: November 23, 1982

Director: Werner Herzog

Cast: Klaus Kinski, Claudia Cardinale

Tootsie

A Dustin Hoffman Oscar-winning role as actress Tootsie. A funny comedy that got 10 Oscar nominations: it only won a statuette with Jessica Lange best supporting actress. Sidney Pollack’s Tootsie was the second grossing of the year after ET – L’extra-terrestre.

US release: December 17, 1982 | Released in Italy: April 22, 1983

Director: Sidney Pollack

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange

