10 books, board games and escape games to shiver at…

Witches, the Encyclopedia of the Marvelousby Cécile Roumiguière and Benjamin Lacombe (Ed. Albin Michel Jeunesse)

This superbly illustrated book presents itself as a veritable manual of witches, emblematic figures of the Halloween party. From Circe to Baba Yaga via the witches of Salem, all the enchantresses, magicians, healers, whether from tales or historical accounts, are listed, represented and told. This book released in October 2022 is intended for a rather young audience, but constitutes a beautiful encyclopedia that any fan of the universe witchy will be delighted to have on the coffee table in the living room. It’s also a great way to learn about legends from around the world.

Ghost Storyby Peter Straub (Ed. Bragelonne)

Sensitive souls, flee… This great classic of the 80s, applauded by Stephen King and published by Bragelonne in May 2022, is the equivalent of a horror film. But if you’re into horror stories, here’s an ideal read for October 31, a bag of candy in one hand and a Pumpkin spice latte in the other. The plot takes us to the American town of Milburn and introduces us to a group of friends whose favorite pastime is to tell each other chilling horror stories. Unfortunately, the ghosts and other terrifying creatures that haunt their stories end up leaving the world of fiction to burst into their reality. And when a member of the group vanishes, doubt is no longer possible: their ghost stories have indeed come to life.

Son of a Witch: The True Wicked sequelby Gregory Maguire (Ed. Bragelonne)

If you like musicals Wicked, with its charismatic green-skinned witches, this original work should satisfy you. Released on October 5, 2022, it tells the rest of the story, as it ended on the stages of Broadway. We find there indeed the character of Liir, injured following the defeat of the famous Elphaba, the formidable witch of the country of Oz. Exhausted, the young man is patiently cared for by a young magician, who helps him reweave the thread of his memories, in order to regain his own magical powers.

The book is also perfectly anchored in the news, knowing that the filming of the cinematographic adaptation of Wicked, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the role of one of the two main witches, started in the summer of 2022.

Salem’s Shadowsby Stéphane Galas (Ed. Michel Lafon)

The plot of this novel published in June 2022 takes place in one of the most symbolic cities of Halloween: it is obviously Salem, located in Massachusetts, made sinisterly famous by its great witch trials held in 1962 This place steeped in history is also the setting for many modern fictions, including the mythical film Hocus Pocus, the second part of which was released in September 2022. And Stéphane Galas’ novel is no exception, knowing that it offers a mixture of horror, thriller and science fiction. In fact, we discover a family who, as soon as they arrive in Salem, find themselves confronted with a series of dramatic events. As Dwen, the eldest sister of the tribe, suffers a violent attack, the youngest Deborah discovers that she possesses a strange power.

The Lost Book of Spellsby Deborah Hawkins (Ed. Paperback)

Let’s say it’s a bonus: this novel is not new, but remains an October classic. Adapted in series form in 2018, it is a slimmer, less marshmallow version of Twilight. The main characters are witches and vampires, but the story unfolds in the enchanting setting of Oxford, its old libraries, its ancestral buildings and its river with currents broken by oars. When Diana Bishop, a discreet and brilliant historian, discovers an ancient manuscript, she crosses paths with the mysterious Professor Clairmont, who seems obsessed with the book. You probably guessed it, the famous professor is a vampire. And despite the panicked warnings of her two aunts, who are also witches, Diana ends up joining forces with this new ally, in a risky attempt to save the future of magical beings in the human world.

This list is obviously not exhaustive: we will continue to feed it over our discoveries.

Playful selection

Zombicide, to escape the living dead (Ed. Guillotine Games) From 12 years old.

Nothing better if you have a mad desire to knock out zombies (or if you are simply a fan of The Walking Dead). Zombicide is a strategic survival game that exists in several editions, with varied illustrations for immersions in a ruined city, a high-security prison or a medieval city. The adventurers embody survivors in the middle of the zombie apocalypse. The goal is to discover places and increase the power of the characters, while avoiding being bitten by putrefied enemies.

Our opinion: This cooperative role-playing game is fun and accessible, despite its somewhat long set-up. The process is repetitive – you move, you search the buildings, you attack, the zombies appear – but if the twist is dynamic, the adrenaline is there.

Betrayal at House on the Hill: down with the traitor or traitor (Ed. Avalon Hill) From 12 years old.

This exploration game projects you into a disturbing mansion animated by supernatural forces. At the start, all the adventurers play in collaboration: it is a question of moving around the three floors of the dismal house in order to discover new rooms, as well as powers or objects, all thanks to their own skills. to the hero or heroine incarnate. But beware of omens that end up triggering a curse (among fifty possible scenarios)! In the second phase of the game, the designated traitor or traitor will have to win the game against his ex-teammates to make evil reign forever.

Our opinion: If the parties can sometimes drag on depending on the scenarios, these are varied (you can thus replay many times) and the game mechanics are very successful. Chills and laughter guaranteed!

Villainous, in the skin of the bad guys (Ed. Ravensburger) From 10 years old.

You’ve never been a fan of Disney princesses, but rather of Cruella or Maleficent? This game is made for you! In Villainous, players don the costumes of the most famous villains from our childhood universe. The aim of the game? Fulfilling his character’s (malicious, of course!) objective, by moving through locations and finding hidden objects, while putting obstacles in the way of his opponents to prevent them from winning the prize for the most diabolical.

Mysterium, investigation at the haunted mansion. (Éd. Asmodée) From 10 years old.

But what does the ghost who haunts the dusty corridors of this gloomy mansion want? It is up to your group of psychics to discover the suspicious circumstances of his death. While one of the players takes on the role of the specter, the other adventurers must work together to reenact the night of the crime and free the friendly spirit by finding the suspect, the place and the weapon of the crime (as in the Cluedo).

Our opinion: The more players there are, the more we laugh at Mysterium. The game takes a bit of practice at first. Finally, the aesthetics of the decor and the cards are particularly beautiful.

Unlock Mystery Adventures, for an escape game at home (Ed. Space Cowboys) From 10 years old.

Unlock card games are perfect consolations for escape game fans. Among the many adventures offered by the license, it is to solve puzzles, using a mobile application to download. Among the three scenarios of the Mystery Adventures box, “The house on the hill” invites bold players to enter a haunted house to end the curse that weighs on the frightening building.

Our opinion: If you have never tested “The house on the hill”, the Unlock adventures are generally successful (better than other escape game board games). Some scenarios are straightforward and others downright confusing. The application is easy to use and the timer injects a small dose of adrenaline into the whole team. Only downside, it is complicated to replay these adventures once the outcome is revealed. The ideal is thus to barter its boxes with other aficionados-as.

Selection of escape games

A spooky or horrifying escape game, for total immersion

Speaking of escape rooms, here is a selection of horror-themed adventures in French-speaking Switzerland. Complexes even organize special Halloween evenings with actors in disguise for an even more successful immersion (we advise you to book the sessions well in advance). Be careful however, because of their potentially shocking or surprising content, some rooms listed below are not recommended for children and young teenagers, as well as pregnant women.

Other horror escape games in French-speaking Switzerland





The Escape Riviera Doll, in Vevey







The haunted house, in Corcelles-près-Payerne (VD)







The Child of 42nd Street, in Forel (VD)







Blackhill Motel by Ultime Escape, in Granges-Paccot (FR)







The Cannibal of Evade, in Lausanne







Lucie from Escape Factory, in Courtételle (JU)







An Evening with the Voodoo Queen of TripTrap, in Geneva







Apocalypse Zombie by House Trap, in Bulle







The Abandoned Manor of Trapgame, in Martigny (VS)







Room 236 of Get Out, in Vevey





