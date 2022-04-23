10 books on Medicine that cannot be missed in Sant Jordi 2022

On April 23, the Diada de Sant Jordi is celebrated in Catalonia.

come back the Day of Sant Jordi almost as it was known before the pandemic. After two years in which it has been celebrated in an atypical way, this Saturday, April 23, Catalonia celebrates the Book Day and Rose Fairsymbols of culture and love. Medical Writing makes a collected from 10 Medicine bookssome published this year and also from previous years, which cannot be missed in Sant Jordi 2022.

Oriol MitjaSpanish medical researcher specializing in Internal Medicine and infectious diseases, publishes his second book. After ‘A year with an open heart: The indispensable account of the epidemiologist who confronted the authorities’, Mitjà has written ‘The mon that waits for you’ (The world that awaits us), an “honest” book that wants to give answers to the uncertainties of a world that has changed as a result of the pandemic. After two intense years of research against Covid-19, the doctor specialized in the eradication of the tropical yaws disease returns to his second home, Papua New Guinea, where he has been living for more than a decade. fighting diseases of the poor.

Manuel Estellerdoctor and director of the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute (IJC), has published ‘Letters to a young researcher’. The biomedical expert accompanies young researchers with emotional letters full of advice, personal anecdotes and curiosities from the history of science. Among his works, Esteller is also the author of ‘Let’s talk about cancer. More than 50 answers to the main doubts’ and ‘I am not my DNA. The origin of diseases and how to prevent them.

The Hospital Universitari de Bellvitge (HUB) has three authors related to the hospital. Joseph Maria Arnauwho was head of the Clinical Pharmacology Service of the HUB until his retirement, has written ‘Catch’ (Catch yourself), a book proposal that concentrates a whole load of emotions in a minimum length. For its part, Jordi Monteroa HUB neurologist until his retirement, has published ‘To flower of skin’where he explains from a neuroscientific perspective, but accessible, the importance of skin-to-skin contact, its role in the expression of emotions and interpersonal relationships.

By last, Sergio Romeroan emergency room nurse at the HUB, and Daniel Valenzuela, want to make known ‘Your interactive ECG book’, where they intend to make electrocardiography known “as it had never been explained before”. The book is endorsed by the Department of Health, the Bellvitge University Hospital, the Catalan Society of Intensive and Critical Medicine and the Moisès Broggi hospital complex.

Books related to the Bellvitge Hospital and comics

‘The cervell de l’adolescent’ (The adolescent brain) is the book that has been published this year David Good, doctor in Biology and research professor of the section of Evolutionary Biomedical Genetics and Development of the University of Barcelona. It is an informative approach that is based on the current scientific knowledge of changes in BiologyNeurosciences and Genetics to help us understand how the adolescent brain works.

For its part, daniel closaresearcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) at the Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques de Barcelona has written ‘100 things you need to know about viruses’, where he analyzes everything that surrounds them. Jordi Camí, general director of the Barcelona Biomedical Research Park, has published ‘The illusionist brain: The neuroscience behind the magic’. The author considers that books are the best instrument for bring science closer to society and through this, together with Lluís Martínez, he proposes a journey through human cognition.

By last, me doctormade up of two doctors, cartoonists and subculture lovers such as Guido Rodríguez de Lema and Juan Sánchez-Verde, who work in the Juménez Díaz Foundation Emergency Service and have published two comics: ‘The White Coat Club’ Y ‘Pop Medicine’. The first is a fun and endearing graphic novel about the importance of friendship and true vocation, while the second tells what and how the diseases of the most famous people in the world are.