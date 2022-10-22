10 boxing movies you can watch on streaming platforms

Boxing movies to binge on streaming platforms.

There is no other sport that has produced more movies than the boxing genre. Throughout the 20th century, as the sport grew in popularity so did its movies, dating back to the first boxing movie, Corbett and Courtney Before The Kinetographfilmed in 1894.

The fight for glory and against all unfavorable odds is the usual narrative of boxing movies, for example, they show Michael B. Jordan in believeHilary Swank in million dollar Baby (Strikes of fate); Ali made by Will Smith and Robert De Niro’s award-winning performance in Wild bull; among many more. Get to know the best ones below to watch in streaming.

1980 biographical drama, starring Robert DeNiro. With this film, the actor won the Oscar for best actor, playing Jake LaMotta, whose savagery transcended beyond the ring. Available in Prime Video.

“Raging Bull” is a boxing movie directed by Martin Scorsese. (United Artists)

“Adonis Johnson never got to know his father, world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, who passed away before he was born. However, no one can deny that boxing is in his blood, so he heads to Philadelphia, the site of the legendary match between his father and Rocky Balboa. Once there, Adonis looks for Rocky and asks him to be his trainer. Despite the fact that he insists that he has already left that world forever, Rocky sees in Adonis the strength and determination that his bitter rival had, and that he ended up becoming his best friend. Ultimately, he agrees to train him despite fighting his own match against an opponent deadlier than any he’s faced in the ring.” 2015 film, available at Prime Video.

Michael B. Jordan is Adonis Johnson in “Creed I.” (New Line Cinema)

In this continuation of the story, Adonis Creed is torn between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, with the challenge of his life ahead of him. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies their impending battle in the ring. Fortunately, Rocky Balboa is by his side all the way, and together they will question what is worth fighting for and discover that nothing is more important than family. Sequel to Believe I2018. Also available at Prime Video.

2018 film, sequel to “Creed I”. (New Line Cinema)

Drama inspired by the biography of boxer Chuck Wepner, the man who inspired the character of Rocky Balboa. 2016 film, available at Prime Video.

Biographical boxing drama starring Liev Schreiber. Mile Tollin Productions)

Biopic about Panamanian boxer Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán, who is recognized worldwide as the best lightweight of all time, and also cataloged by many as one of the greatest Latin American boxers. In addition to one of the best pound for pound fighters in boxing history. 2016 film, available at HBOMax.

“Hands of Stone” stars the Venezuelan Edgar Ramirez. (The Weinstein Company)

Despite having enjoyed glory and awards in his past, a fighter has fallen from grace. However, he does not give up and makes the decision to improve his image for the sake of his wife (Rachel McAdams) And your daughter. 2015 movie available at HBOMax.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in “Revenge.” (Fuqa Films)

Thirty years after their last fight, Billy ‘El Nino’ ​​McDonnen and Henry ‘Navaja’ Sharp, two rival boxers, allow themselves to be persuaded to postpone their retirement and meet again in a new fight. 2013 comedy drama film. Starring Robert DeNiro Y Sylvester Stallone. Available in hbo max.

Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone star in “Reckoning.” (Warner Bros.)

Will Smith stars as boxing legend Mohamed Ali in a biographical film that traces his career from his beginnings to his rise to fame as a sports and political figure. 2001 film, available at HBOMax.

Will Smith is Muhammad Ali in “Ali.” (Columbia Pictures)

Having trained and represented the best fighters, Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) runs a gym with the help of Scrap (Morgan Freeman), an ex-boxer who is also his only friend. Frankie is a lonely and stern man who has taken refuge in religion for years, seeking a redemption that never comes. One day, he walks into his gym Maggie Fitzgerald (Hillary Swank), a willful girl who wants to box and is willing to fight hard to get it. Frankie turns her down, claiming that he doesn’t train girls and that he’s too old. But Maggie doesn’t give up and pushes herself every day at the gym, with the only support of Scrap. 2004 film and winner of the Oscar for Best Picture; among other nominations. Available in HBOMax.

Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman are the leading actors in this boxing drama. (Warner Bros.)

Action-adventure drama that follows the life of a middle-class boy who moves to the harsh south side of Chicago, where he will enter the illegal world of unauthorized boxing matches as a fighter. 1992 film, starring Cuba Gooding Jr.. Available in Netflix.

Exciting boxing movie directed by Rowdy Herrington. (Columbia Pictures)

Documentary film that tells that the popularity of boxing decreases but the sacrifice unites three fighters at three different stages of their career with a common dream: to become champions. Inspiring production of 2017, available in Netflix.

“Backlash”, documentary film written and directed by Jay Bulger. (Netflix)

