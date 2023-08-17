When talking about great movies, you have to talk about the best too. nordic sex drama, Which come from Sweden, Norway, Finland, and other countries that are probably best known for their crime thrillers, but they actually have a great selection of movies from all genres.

there’s something strange and magical about it nordic movies and seriesMaybe it’s the landscape, the language, or the cultural elements that come from colder parts of the world, but they’re all movies full of humanity, desire, pain, and many other things that make life complicated and interesting, and these are the stories they tell us, too. Stories.

And yes, his thrillers are brutal and perfect, but there are also dramas where romance, sex and psychology intertwine, pushing the protagonist to the limit and giving rise to all kinds of problems and situations that have to be overcome, And that tells us of the need we all have to feel connected.

Some of the movies are disturbing, some are controversial (like Benedetta), and some contain elements of crime and mystery, but that means there are plenty to choose from.

10 Brutal Nordic Sex Drama

thelma

Allie Harbaugh and Kaya Wilkins Star in this disturbing Norwegian film. The story follows a teenager named Thelma, who grew up in a strict and religious environment, but, when she goes to college, she meets a new classmate who awakens forbidden desires in her, leading her to exist Awakens telekinetic (dangerous) powers. Due to the oppressive environment in which he lived, he became “closed” from the inside.

benedetta

This film by Paul Verhoeven tells the story of Benedetta Carlini, who joined the convent in the late 17th century Italy, Where she becomes a novice. benedetta She is magnetic and mysterious, and she exerts a profound influence on the lives of the community, but she is not sure that this is her place and suffers from religious and erotic visions, which leads her to a forbidden romance that begins to affect Does. The lives of everyone around you.

double life of veronique

Irene Jacob and Władysław Kowalski They star in this classic 90s film. This is a story that is divided into two parts. On one hand he follows a woman from Poland and on the other a woman from France. They’re strangers, but their lives are more intertwined than they ever knew, until one of them begins a relationship that could solve an existential crisis for both of them.

loving adults

This Netflix film is a crime drama, which begins with a woman named Leonora (Sonia Richter) discovers that her husband of years, with whom she thought she had a perfect relationship, is being unfaithful and decides to take an extreme and criminal step to seek revenge and get what she wants, Unaware that he also has plans that could change lives. life of both

dogville

Nicole Kidman In this film the stars use the audience’s own imagination to see the whole story, dogville It doesn’t have elaborate sets, its design is simple, but the director removes walls and details so you can focus on each character’s personality and discover how, when the opportunity exists, they behave differently We do. The main character is Kidman, a woman named Garces, who takes refuge in a small Colorado community while on the run from the mob, where the residents do not hesitate to take advantage of her and her situation, sometimes demanding sexual favors. even do.

a royal Affair

This is an Oscar-nominated film Alice Vikander on the map, but Mads Mikkelsen also deserves credit for his role. This is the story of a young queen who is trapped in a terrible marriage, but finds what she needs in a court physician, with whom she begins not only a relationship, but what turns out to be the start of a revolution. that can change your country forever. , The film is not factual, but shows what life was like at the Danish court.

reconstruction

Nikolaj Le Kass and Maria Bonnevie They appear together in this film by Christopher Bow. Reconstruction follows Alex, who is in a relationship with Simone, but one day, Alex, feeling a great attraction towards Amy, decides to follow her. With each step he moves further away from his partner, he must decide whether to move on toward her, struggling between his love for Simone and his belief that this new stranger It is his only future.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Noomi Rapace stars in this film based on the famous Nordic novel. This is the story of a hacker who must work with a disgraced journalist to find out what happened to a teen who disappeared years ago, leading them to a case of abuse, murder and dark secrets involving one of the most powerful families. leads in search of. in country.

open heart

Mads Mikkelse and Sonja Richter They star in this Dogma-type film, where the story of a couple begins to self-destruct after a car accident leaves one of them paralyzed. While dealing with the aftermath of the accident, the partner of the victim falls in love with the husband of the woman who caused the accident, which starts affecting the lives of both the families in unexpected ways.

worlds apart

starring Rosalinde Minster and Pilou AsbeckThis is a story of love, religion and oppression. Sarah is a teenager who belongs to a community of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where she lives a life full of rules. But when Sarah falls in love with a young man from outside the community, she must decide whether to stick with her family and her faith, or leave everything behind to maintain the relationship and build a life of her own .