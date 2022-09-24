10 Cars Gal Gadot Could Buy With Her Salary

Gal Gadot is one of the highest paid celebrities today. For this reason and due to her great passion for high-end cars, she could give herself the pleasure of adding one or more of these expensive vehicles to his garage. She then knows 10 cars that the Israeli could buy with her salary.

September 23, 2022 6:40 p.m.

Gal Gadotknown for being part of the saga fast and furious and for interpreting Diana Prince, wonder-woman, is one of the highest paid celebrities today. for starring Red Noticewhere he acted beside Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynoldsthe one born in Israel took a bag of $20 million.

In 2024 we will see Gadot in the live action of Disney, Snow Whitewhere by giving life to the evil queen would increase his fortune. Because of his great passion for high-end cars, the actress could give herself the pleasure of adding one or more vehicles to her garage. She knows below 10 cars that she could buy with her salary:

1) Volkswagen Type 1

The Volkswagen Type 1 that Gal Gadot could buy.

For about 20 thousand dollars, Gal Gadot could buy a classic Volkswagen Type 1. This car, known as vochocount with one 1.4-litre inline 4-cylinder boxer engine which is capable of generating a power of 75 horsepower. In this way, you can achieve a top speed of 161km/h and go from 0 to 100 km/h in 13.9 seconds.

2) Alfa Romeo Giulia

The Alfa Romeo Giulia that the actress could buy.

The actress could spend 45 thousand dollars to get hold of a Alfa Romeo Giulia. This model hides under the chest a 2 liter inline 4 cylinder engine What does it give you? 200 horsepower of power Thanks to this power, the car can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 235km/h.

3) Ford Explorer

The Ford Explorer that Gadot could buy.

Some 60 thousand dollars would it cost Gadot to buy one ford explorer which has a 3 liter V6 engine under the chest This engine allows you to generate a power of 300 horsepower to reach a top speed of 234 km/h. Also, this luxury van can go 0 to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds.

4) Mercedes-Benz GLE 580

The Mercedes Benz GLE 580 that the actress could buy.

The Israeli could add to her garage a Mercedes-Benz GLE 580 for about 80 thousand dollars. This truck hides under the hood a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is capable of generating 483 horsepower of power In this way, you can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.

5) Jaguar Land Rover Range Rover

The Range Rover that Gadot could buy with his salary.

About 85 thousand dollars would it cost Gadot to buy one Range Rover. This van manufactured by jaguar land rover has a 3 liter V6 engine under the hood, giving you a power of 575 horsepower. Thanks to this power, it can reach a top speed of 283km/h and go 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

6) Porsche 911 Carrera S

The Porsche 911 Carrera S that the actress could buy.

The Wonder Woman I could spend a few 108 thousand dollars to buy a Porsche 911 Carrera S. This sports car hides a 3.8-liter 6-cylinder engine which allows you to generate 400 horsepower of power Thanks to it, it is able to accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and to reach a top speed of 302 km/h.

7)BMW i8

The BMW i8 that Gal Gadot could buy.

140 thousand dollars it would cost Gal Gadot to get a BMW i8. This vehicle has two engines: a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder twin-turbo engine and an electric motor. These engines are capable of generating a combined power of 362 horsepower with which the car can reach a 250km/h top speed and go 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds.

8) Audi R8

The Audi R8 sports car that the actress could buy.

The Israeli actress could buy herself a Audi r8 for about 200 thousand dollars. This luxurious German car hides a 5.2-liter V10 engine under the chest He himself provides 562 horsepower of power to accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. In addition, the R8 is capable of reaching a top speed of 329 km/h.

9) Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus that Gadot could buy.

For about 250 thousand dollars, Gal Gadot could add to her collection a Lamborghini Urus. This car hides under the hood a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 650 horsepower. In this way, the supercar can achieve a top speed of 305km/h and go 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

10) Ferrari 296GT

The Ferrari 296 GTB that the actress could buy.

This last car that the actress could buy thanks to her salary has a market value of 320 thousand dollars. The Ferrari 296 GTB count with one electric motor and a 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine that together generate 819 horsepower of power Thus, the sports car can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 330km/h.