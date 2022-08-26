10 cars that Gal Gadot could buy thanks to Red Alert

Gal Gadot has become one of the highest-grossing actresses today and for this reason, they offered her a lucrative contract to be part of Red Alert. She knows below, 10 luxurious cars that the actress could buy thanks to the salary received for this film.

Gal Gadot is known for having been part of several installments of the saga Fast and furious and for giving life to Diana Prince, wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universe. These roles made her one of the highest-grossing actresses of the moment, which is why the big production companies offer her lucrative contracts to star in her films.

for acting together Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne Johnson in Red alert (Red Notice), Gadot took home a sum of $20 million. she owns a great passion for luxury cars And thanks to the hefty salary he earned for this movie, he could treat himself to adding one or more of the following 10 vehicles to his collection:

1) Lamborghini Urus

The actress who gives life to Wonder Woman could spend a few 250 thousand dollars to get hold of a Lamborghini Urus. He himself hides under the chest a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 650 horsepower. So, you can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305km/h.

2) Lamborghini Huracan Performante

By 300 thousand dollars Gadot could buy a Lamborghini Huracan Performante which has a 5.2-liter V10 engine under the chest This engine gives the car 630 horsepower of power and thanks to this power, the vehicle is capable of reaching a top speed of 340km/h and to go 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds.

3) Ferrari 296GT

320 thousand dollars it would cost the actress to get the Ferrari 296 GTB. It has the same two engines: a electric motor and a 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. These generate a combined power of 819 horsepower to be able to speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 330km/h.

4) Lamborghini Aventador S

To the Lamborghini Aventador S Gadot could add it to his garage for a few 425 thousand dollars. He himself hides under the chest a 6.2-liter V12 engine that generates 740 horsepower of power Thanks to this power, the Italian sports car is capable of reaching a 350km/h top speed and to go 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds.

5) Ferrari SF90 Stradale

By 507 thousand dollars the Israeli could buy one Ferrari SF90 Stradale. This one has 3 electric motors and a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that together are capable of generating a combined power of 1000 horsepower. That’s how the plug-in sports car goes 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 340km/h.

6)Porsche 918

Only 918 units were made of the porsche 918what are they worth 850 thousand dollars. This car that could add to your Gadot garage, hides under the hood a 4.6-liter V8 engine What does it give you? 608 horsepower of power In this way, the Porsche can achieve a top speed of 345km/h and go 0 to 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds.

7) Ferrari LaFerrari

to pay $1.2 millionthe actress could be done with a model LaFerrari. It has the same two engines: a electric motor and a 6.3-liter V12 engine. Together, these engines generate a combined power of 963 horsepower to be able to speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds and reach a top speed of 414 km/h.

8) Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

To buy one of the 30 units that were created from the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+Gadot should shell out some $3.9 million. This vehicle hides under the hood a 8 liter W16 engine that generates 1600 horsepower of power With this brutal power it can reach a top speed of 490km/h and go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds.

9) Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

$4.5 million it would cost the actress to get the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster. He himself has a 6.5-liter V12 engine under the hood that is capable of giving you a power of 750 horsepower. Thanks to this power, the car can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 355km/h.

10) Bugatti Divo

This last car Gal Gadot could buy is valued at $5.8 million since there are only 40 units in the world. The Bugatti Divo hidden under the chest a powerful 8 liter W16 engine that generates 1500 horsepower of power Thus, it reaches a top speed of 380km/h and it goes 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds.