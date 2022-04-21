10 cases for Apple’s most advanced wireless headphones

The AirPods Pro are the most complete fully wireless Apple Bluetooth headphones in its catalog (with the permission of the AirPods Pro 2 that we are still waiting for) and, therefore, the most expensive. Although its design is very recognizable, both that of the charging case and that of the AirPods, its price is also high, it is convenient to protect them so that they are not damaged by falls, bumps, scratches and dust. We propose 10 covers with which to give them a touch of distinction and avoid accidents.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case





We start with a very resistant case designed for people who tend to drop their AirPods Pro. The Spigen Rugged Armor case (16.99 euros) has a pre-installed adhesive tape for additional support, shock absorption and carbon fiber. It includes a keychain for greater portability and is compatible with wireless charging, leaving the LED light visible.

Spigen Rugged Armor Compatible with Apple Airpods Pro Case (2019) – Matte Black

UAG cover





Another case that stands out for being robust is that of Urban Armor Gear (21.99 euros), fully compatible with Qi wireless charging and made with a soft-touch coating that does not offer fall protection to US military standard MIL-810G 516.6, it is also waterproof. It also comes with a carabiner for easy portability.

Urban Armor Gear Apple Airpods Pro Silicone Case (Wireless Charging Compatible, Shock Resistant, Including Carabiner) – Orange / Black

elago Snapshot Cover





If you are worried about losing your AirPods Pro, elago’s Snapshot case (15.99 euros) stands out for having a compartment to place an AirTag and be able to have the headphones always located. The case is made of durable silicone and is also compatible with Qi wireless charging.

elago Snapshot Case Compatible with AirPods Pro and AirTag Compatible, Camera Design, Tracking Case, Keychain Included [Dispositivo de Seguimiento No Incluido] (Stone)

Auto Lock Case for AirPods Pro





Also with a carabiner/key ring to be able to transport it without problems, this case (6.99 euros) is very economical and stands out for its automatic lock, so the lid will not open by accident. It is made of solid hard shell TPU, with four hollow cushions in the corners to protect against drops.

Airpods Case with Automatic Lock Button, Drop Proof, Full Protective TPU Leather Case, Scratch Resistant, with Keychain Compatible with Apple Airpods pro Yellow/Black

Native Union AirPods Cap





If you don’t like the typical silicone cases, Native Union has “caps” for AirPods (19.99 euros). Keep your headphones warm with these two-tone knit covers, a tribute to the original socks for ipod. It is light and for everyday use, protecting from scratches, scrapes and dust. It’s made from 100% recycled materials and is compatible with Qi wireless charging.

Native Union Caps for AirPods – Fabric Case for AirPods – 100% Recycled Materials Lightweight Protection Against Scratches, Dust and Drops – Wireless Charging Compatible

Silicone case with Instagram design





For those who are passionate about photography and the Instagram social network, this cover (14.99 euros) has the platform original icon design. It’s very easy to put on and take off and fits like a glove. It is good at absorbing shocks and falls.

Protective Silicone Case for AirPods 1 and 2, AirPods Pro – Exclusive Instagram Design Case with Carabiner for Transport (AirPods Pro)

Elago Ice Cream Case





Many of elago’s covers stand out for their designs, and this one (15.99 euros) is no exception. Ideal to wear in spring and summer, it is available in two “flavors”: mint and blueberry. It is made of premium silicone and well protects the earphones from drops and dust. It is compatible with Qi wireless charging.

elago Ice Cream Case with Carabiner Compatible with AirPods Pro Case – Premium Silicone, 3D Cute Funny Case (Mint)

elago AW5 case similar to Game Boy





If you are already a certain age, you still have your little heart gamer and you remember the original Game Boy fondly, you can evoke your childhood and adolescence with the elago AW5 cover (15.99 euros). Available in both light gray and black, it’s a tribute to Nintendo’s classic handheld game console.

It is made of flexible silicone that is well resistant to bumps, scratches and drops. On the front, right at the bottom edge of the “display”, you have a hole to expose the LED and know what its state of charge is without having to remove the cover.

elago Case AW5 Classic Design Game Player Compatible with AirPods Pro Case [Pendiente Patente US] (Light grey)

Poké Ball Case





If you have always dreamed of being a Pokémon trainer and living the adventures of Ash Ketchum, we are sorry to tell you that Pokémon do not yet exist in our world, but you can “turn” your AirPods Pro into a Poké Ball with this case (10.79 euros) and imagine that you are capturing Charmanders around your neighborhood.

Cute 3D Cartoon Case for AirPods Pro (2019 Version) Shockproof Protective Skin Accessories Silicone Covers for AirPods Pro (Poke-Ball)

iPod Classic case by elago





If the Shuffle cover that we put above did not convince you, you may like the iPod Classic (14.99 euros) more. It is from the manufacturer elago, so it is made of quality silicone and resistant to shocks, scratches and falls. It has various details beyond the click-wheelsuch as the “sleep button” on the top or the hole for the LED.

elago AW6 AirPods Pro Case Designed for AirPods Pro Case, Classic Design Music Player Case [Patente Pendiente] (White)

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may change after publication.