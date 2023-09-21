10 celebrities most associated with any brand in the advertising field

personality mediaA consulting firm specializing in the analysis of public figures, conducts a study between 40,000 consumers The semi-annual and one of its sections focus on character. In this way the consultant, who has been involved in the communications and media sector for 18 years, has gathered 10 celebrities whose names and personalities are directly linked to specific brands. These facts help the consumer to a great extent in remembering a brand’s campaign, the same brand that is associated with a personality associated with sports, culture or entertainment. However, the values ​​that a brand transmits or other factors such as creativity are determining factors for a celebrity wishing to become an ambassador for a brand.

This connection between brand and character is only possible in mass media such as television. After analyzing more than 3,000 faces of all types, the study points to multiple personalities. is one of them George Clooney. Since 2006, the American actor has been linked to a with 60% Nespresso, This top 10 is in second place Jesus Vazquez Who has brought credibility to the company with his positive image jazztel And has become the Spanish character most connected to a brand with 48% connections. Tennis player is in third place Rafael Nadalwho have been in a relationship for more than 10 years Did 45%. television presenter case with Mattias Prats straight line It is also a clear example of the connection between a brand and a prominent personality and is ranked fourth in the ranking despite being more than 2 years after leaving as an ambassador.

Regarding the international section, these are the top 10 highlights Charlize Theron, Actress and model who has worked since 2004 dior and stars in commercials “J Adore” with link to 31%. On the other hand, Eva Longoria who with another 31% Linking is the global ambassador of the brand Real. Ranking actress has completed Paula Echeverría, Known as one of the girls Pantene And Antonio Regines, actor who with massmobile Have managed to get a link to 27%Something that has not arisen from other collaborations they have done.