As it happens in movies or series, not everyone has a happy ending, but that love happens, it is true.

Some personalities or moviegoers say that actors and actresses cannot fall in love because they are professionals, however, we break that myth. Here are 10 celebrities who fell in love on set and had a movie ending. What do we mean by “movie ending”? that it can be a tremendously happy one or one that someone became the villain.



Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

The movie The Last Song witnessed the love between these two lovebirds in 2009, their chemistry was indescribable and they didn’t wait that long: in 2012, Hemsworth proposed to his beloved, but a year later they broke off their engagement.

There were several opportunities to return, but a return never materialized and in 2019 they decided to put an end to it after having married just a few months before. Miley, Completely devastated by the breakup, she has written more than one song for Hemsworth and some have gone viral on Tik Tok.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

They are one of the most established couples in the world of cinema, they met in the movie A crazy, crazy band. And despite the age difference, they have proven that love does exist, because at that first meeting she was 22 years old and he was just 16. Although they began their relationship until 1983, after the filming of the film Chicas en pie de war, They have now been together for 36 years and the consolidation of their love was the birth of their son, Wyatt.

William Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Yes, Smith himself, who just slapped Cris Rock at the Academy Awards, found the love of his life on a recording set. They met in 1994 on the set of The Fresh Prince of Rap in Bel Air and love did not let it go. They married in 1997. They currently have two children, Jaden and Willow. It is known that in 2016 they separated after her infidelity, but Smith forgave her because of the great love he felt and they are still together despite the most recent scandal at the Oscars.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

They met in the thriller titled Midnight in the Switchgrass in the year of the 2020 pandemic, which is why the recording had to be suspended, but this was not an impediment for them to continue dating.

Megan also starred in the music video for MGK “Bloody Valentine” in May and both announced their relationship via social networks. The couple is already engaged and the musician has said on more than one occasion that he wants Megan’s wedding gift to be a private presentation of BTS, will he achieve it?

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz

One of the most famous couples in Hollywood are the Spaniards Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardemboth had already known each other since 1992, when they filmed Jamón-Jamón, but it was not until Woody Allen’s film Vicky Cristina Barcelona that they fell in love. They got married and the flame of love procreated two children.

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith

Fernando Trueba’s film, Two Much, made celebrities fall in love. They were one of the strongest couples in the middle of the show, however, as José José would say, “Love Ends”. The couple had a daughter, Stella Banderas, whom they both see without problems, proof of this is that they continue to have contact and the actor has reiterated on different occasions that he will always love Griffith until the last day of his life. Antonio Banderas continues to call her “my American family” and even has a very close relationship with his adopted daughter, Dakota Johnson, who continues to affectionately address him as “daddy”.

Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley

They met in the series The100: Eliza played Clarke, and Bob, Bellamy. They liked their performance so much that fans begged the writers to write a romantic storyline for them, not knowing that they already had an affair. They have always liked to keep a low profile and kept their relationship a secret for years, surprising all their fans with their wedding in 2019.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

The love of Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons was born thanks to the Netflix series: Fargo. They were married to the characters Peggy and Ed Blumquist. They were very good friends, both say they never intended to formalize, but the outings and the details caused a very strong love. They did not begin dating until a year and a half after the series ended. And now Peter Parker’s ex in the movie Spider-Man says she is very much in love with her husband.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

One of the films that attracted the most attention was Green Lantern, however, it did not turn out what was expected and was a resounding failure, but something good left the film: the love between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

At that time they did not have a relationship because they were both engaged, but they say that destiny is already set. Time passed and both ended their relationships, they coincided again in a double date and cupid crushed them. All the time they have said that they are in love and that they cannot live without each other.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Finally, how can we forget this beautiful couple, one of the most mentioned in the world of cinema. They met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith and seemed to be inseparable: they were top of the line in Hollywood. Together they formed a family of six children from 2005 to 2016, the year in which both decided to divorce. Although both continue to see each other for their family, very few see it as likely that they will return, since they had a movie ending but one of those tragic ones, with the accusations of domestic violence by Brad Pitt and a possible lawsuit by Angelina Jolie to the FBI for not investigating her complaint.

