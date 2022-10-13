10 Celebrities Who Have Admitted To Battling Mental Illness

The purpose of this date is to make visible the mental illnesses that many people worldwide are suffering from.

The event was promoted by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Artists like Selena Gómez, Justin Bieber, Ari Telch, J Balvin, among other celebrities have shared their experiences.

Each October 10th commemorates the world mental health day. Currently millions of people globally face some mental illness.

That is why it is important to make their existence visible. Many celebrities have dared to share their experience about the diseases they have suffered or suffer from and have helped to show their public that they are not alone and can ask for psychological help.

These are some celebrities who have admitted to fighting against some Mental illness:

Britney Spears / Bipolar Disorder

In one of her most recent publications, the singer revealed her struggle with mental health problems due to the bipolar disorder that he suffers and because of having lost his freedom by being under the guardianship of his father for several years. “The truth is that my mood is better, but I always I will be traumatized by my past experience for life. There’s no way to fix myself, my emotions and my sensitivities… therapy, all of that. I think I’ll need some kind of miracle for my emotions,” the princess of pop wrote on her social networks.

Anahí / Anorexia Nervosa

The actress who gave life to the unforgettable Mia Colucci in ‘Rebelde’ is now married and happy with her two children, however, in her teens she suffered from anorexia nervosa. “A producer told me: ‘you have to be skinny, you can’t be chubby’ ‘, she commented about a comment she received when she was 13 years old and that began to affect her self-esteem.

J Balvin / Anxiety Disorder

Despite being at the height of his professional career, J Balvin revealed that he couldn’t help but feel anxious. He shared it through his social networks in order to make all his followers aware of the importance of taking care of mental health and has spoken about normalizing seeking help and going to therapy as you go to any other type of doctor.

Lady Gaga / Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

The singer and actress has had very painful personal experiences, including abuse, which is why she suffered from post-traumatic stress, needed therapy and medication. Lady Gaga wrote a book based on motivational stories to help empower everyone who is experiencing a time as difficult as the one she experienced.

Selena Gomez / Anxiety disorder, depression and bipolar disorder

If there is a celebrity who has helped make various health problems visible, it is without a doubt Selena Gomez, who in 2020 received a Hispanic Heritage Award for her fight for mental health. She also donated part of the profits from her makeup firm, Rare Beauty, to this cause. Her anxiety and depression problems led her to receive treatment at a psychiatric facility and soon after she discovered that she had bipolar disorder.

Justin Bieber / Anxiety disorder and depression

As everyone watched Justin Bieber rise to fame and become a music star. Bieber at his young age enjoyed triumph, but later the Canadian revealed that his life of excesses led him to suffer from anxiety problems and depression which, as he himself told in his documentary, made him hit rock bottom. “I was thinking, is this pain ever going to go away?Justin Bieber commented.

Jim Carrey / ADHD, depression and bipolar disorder

Jim Carrey himself has spoken openly about mental health as he has been a victim of the symptoms of his illnesses. On one occasion he revealed that his professional success was not based only on his skills as an actor or comedian, but was due to his creative and restless personality as a result of ADHD Attention Deficit Disorder. “As a child he was a restless student who did clowning to annoy others”, years later He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression, which led to his addiction to Prozac, an antidepressant inhibitor. Luckily, Carrey overcame this addiction.

Ari Telch / Bipolar Disorder

The actor has been honest on several occasions about his bipolar disorder and his desire to raise awareness of the issue led him to put on the staging ‘D’mente’ with which he seeks to give visibility to mental health and normalize the fact of going to therapy or take medication.

Lolita Cortés / Depression and Anxiety Disorder

The former iron judge of ‘The Academy’ has also shared her depression problems that she has suffered throughout her life, such as when she separated from her ex Sergio Romo or when she lost a baby, an experience for which she thought about quitting life. The actress and singer also revealed to Yordi Rosado that she was diagnosed with anxiety from a very young age, so she takes medication.

Emma Stone / Panic Attacks

Emma admitted during an interview that before starting her acting career she suffered from panic attacks. “The first time it happened I was at one of my friends’ houses and I thought it was on fire. I called my mother and she took me home. I used to ask him how my day was going to be exactly, because I needed to know that no one was going to die, “said the actress.