10 celebrities who lived incredible anecdotes in their lives

We’ve all been through sad situations, and celebrities are no exception. And it is that sometimes we forget that, like us, they are human beings and that not everything in their lives has been spotlights and reflectors, many of them have even had moments worthy of stories of The Guadalupe’s rose. It’s not that we like morbidity, but here we are going to tell you so that you realize that celebrities also suffer or have suffered.

First of all, we must warn you that the following celebrity anecdotes can be a bit strong, but they do give us something else to admire about them: their resilience!

1. Kim Kardashian suffered from emotional dependency

In the model’s life, not everything has been glamor and eccentric tastes, because at the age of 19 she eloped with Damon Thomas, who was 30 at the time. Kim affirms that when she did she was drugged. Four years later the couple separated. In an interview, the socialite assured that she used to be dependent on boys and that if she could see herself at 19, she would shake herself and say “wake up!”

2. Colin Farrell was a suspect in an attempted murder

the star of Miami Vice andHe was very young when he was brought in for questioning as a suspect in an attempted murder. At the time, the actor assured that when he saw the photo of the real culprit he realized how much they looked alike and that even for a second he thought about the possibility of having done it, since he fainted the same night of the crime, so who wondered: “Could I have done something like that?” Of course not, but it was a scare and a very bitter pill for him.

3. Jackie Chan was abandoned by his parents

When the actor was very young, he was abandoned by his biological parents. Years later, due to his research for the documentary Traces of the Dragon: Jackie Chan and His Lost Family (2003) Jackie Chan discovered that his mother was a legendary gamer from Shanghai, China, and his father a gang boss and spy for Nationalist China. Also, he found out that his parents met when his dad arrested his mom for drug smuggling. Wow, a story worthy of a movie!

4. Jack Nicholson was raised as his mom’s brother

This actor grew up thinking that his biological mother was his grandmother. However, his real mother was June, whom Jack always saw as her older sister, since she was too young to raise her. Also, being a single mother, her parents decided that it was best to raise them as siblings.

At 37 years old, the magazine Time discovered the true origin of the star The glow, but he asked them not to publish it. Also, when Jack found out, his grandmother and real mother had already died, so he couldn’t confront them.

5. Leighton Meester was born in a prison

the protagonist of gossip girl He was born in a Texas federal prison, where his mother was serving a 16-month sentence for a drug-related offense. It was Leighton’s grandmother who took care of her until her mother’s release. The same actress has stated that this situation has made her very uncritical and open-minded.

6. Martin Luther King and his wife paid for the birth of Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts’s parents ran a drama school in Atlanta, Georgia. One day, the wife of Martin Luther King, Coretta Scott King called to see if her children could join the school, to which Julia’s mother was delighted to accept.

From that moment, a friendship between both families began. Their bond was such that when the star of Pretty Woman was born and his parents could not pay the hospital bill because they were in “a bind”, amicably, the legendary Martin and his wife took care of the expenses.

7. Kesha snuck into Prince’s house

After she recorded her demo, Kesha bribed a gardener with $5 to break into Prince’s house. She did so by sneaking under the fence and entering through an unlocked gate. Coming face to face with Prince, Kesha left his music album behind and then fled.

8. Christopher Walken worked as an apprentice lion tamer.

Christopher Walken was just 16 years old when he went to work as an apprentice lion tamer one summer. Despite the danger, the actor was always very excited to do it. In fact, in an interview for The Guardian, the actor declared in this regard: “Who is going to reject that?”

9. Woody Harrelson was the son of a convicted hitman.

The actor’s father zombie land He was a hitman with ties to organized crime, due to this, the actor did not have much contact with him, since he was in prison for most of his childhood.

10. Rihanna met her half-siblings

At the age of 15, the Barbadian singer learned of the existence of her three half-siblings, who were born from different relationships with her father before he married her mother.

It was her older sister, Kandy, who showed up at her door and told her that she had three older brothers than her, and although it came as a big surprise to the RiRi, it is understood that they are very close.