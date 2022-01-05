10 celebrities with a “secret” instagram profile

We see celebrities as otherworldly creatures who sip each post to entertain the

own audience also on Instagram. In truth, many celebrities on Instagram are like us – if

not worse: if we make the side account to spy on our exes, celebrities are hiding

behind a login for the most unthinkable activities, from food to declarations of love for your pets.

Here are the 10 “secret” instagram profiles of celebrities:

1- Gross she will have detached herself from every social network, but not as regards her famous one

@onionringsworldwide where he reviews onion rings around the world. “Every ring I have

met, reviewed ”reads the bio.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

2- Sophie Turner in his @sophiesaussagesreview he does the same but with the sausages.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

3- @ginothegerman is the side account of Nick Jonas And Pryanka Chopra for their dog Gino.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

4- … or Ed Sheeran with @thewibbles totally dedicated to his cats Calippo And Dorito.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

5- But not only cats and dogs, why Ariana Grande is behind the fabulous @realpiggysmalz where

celebrates his piglet every day, Piggy Smallz.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

6- @kulturekiari is the side account of Cardi B dedicated to his daughter Kulture.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

7- Bella Hadid he managed the account of Rebekka Harajuku, his alter ego.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

8- Same did Justin Bieber with a certain Skylark Tylark.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

9- Cole Sprouse took one of the biggest breakups for a celebrity and turned it into

an art: in his @camera_duels he publishes photos of strangers who photograph him wherever he goes.

As the bio says: “This Instagram account is dedicated to the people out there making me

secret photos, and how I manage to photograph them first. May the fastest camera win. “

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

10- Can’t miss it Lizzo, who on @saschabefluting publishes all the videos in which he plays the flute.