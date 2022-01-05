10 celebrities with a “secret” instagram profile
We see celebrities as otherworldly creatures who sip each post to entertain the
own audience also on Instagram. In truth, many celebrities on Instagram are like us – if
not worse: if we make the side account to spy on our exes, celebrities are hiding
behind a login for the most unthinkable activities, from food to declarations of love for your pets.
Here are the 10 “secret” instagram profiles of celebrities:
1- Gross she will have detached herself from every social network, but not as regards her famous one
@onionringsworldwide where he reviews onion rings around the world. “Every ring I have
met, reviewed ”reads the bio.
2- Sophie Turner in his @sophiesaussagesreview he does the same but with the sausages.
3- @ginothegerman is the side account of Nick Jonas And Pryanka Chopra for their dog Gino.
4- … or Ed Sheeran with @thewibbles totally dedicated to his cats Calippo And Dorito.
5- But not only cats and dogs, why Ariana Grande is behind the fabulous @realpiggysmalz where
celebrates his piglet every day, Piggy Smallz.
6- @kulturekiari is the side account of Cardi B dedicated to his daughter Kulture.
7- Bella Hadid he managed the account of Rebekka Harajuku, his alter ego.
8- Same did Justin Bieber with a certain Skylark Tylark.
9- Cole Sprouse took one of the biggest breakups for a celebrity and turned it into
an art: in his @camera_duels he publishes photos of strangers who photograph him wherever he goes.
As the bio says: “This Instagram account is dedicated to the people out there making me
secret photos, and how I manage to photograph them first. May the fastest camera win. “
10- Can’t miss it Lizzo, who on @saschabefluting publishes all the videos in which he plays the flute.
