10 Celebrities You Didn’t Remember Appeared On ‘How I Met Your Mother’

For many, How I Met Your Mother is a series that in the style of friendsrepresents something important for a generation. We will not get into comparisons, but without a doubt, they marked millions of people in the world who for nine seasons faithfully followed what was happening with Ted Mosby, Marshall Eriksen, Lily Aldrin, Robin Schertbatsky and of course, Barney Stinson.

And it is that how not to get hooked, because the story of Ted telling his children how he met his mother, completely hooked us because he had everything. Funny moments that made us laugh out loud, others more romantic and even moments that made us cry as if there were no tomorrow (cough cough, the death of Marshall’s father). That’s why when this production ended in 2014, it left a huge void and even though we now have a spin-off, we continue to throw away the episodes of the original series.

Throughout ‘How I Met Your Mother’ there were several special guests

Nevertheless, time passes and we keep remembering How I Met Your Mother for many reasons, including the element of surprise. Why do we say it? Well, apart from seeing the main cast made up of Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan and Cobie Smulders, in each season we were left with the square eye with the appearance of actors, musicians and celebrities who had small roles in the series.

That’s why here we put together a list with some celebrity cameos that of course, blew our minds when we saw Ted and the whole gang together. So it’s time to hold on tight, because we’re going to take a trip to the past and we’re sure that after checking out these celebrities, they’ll want to see all the episodes of the series again. They are ready? Here we go.

Bob Odenkirk

Before the world knew him as good old Saul Goodman, between 2010 and 2012, Bob Odenkirk had a character in How I Met Your Mother (in fact, the actor himself recently stated that if it hadn’t been for him appearing in this series, Michael Ehrmantraut probably wouldn’t exist in breaking bad). But back to Odenkirk, he brought to life Arthur Hobbs, Marshall Eriksen’s tyrannical boss who, beyond yelling at him everyone, he felt great love for his dog. Without a doubt, an epic participation.

Britney Spears

Throughout the seasons of How I Met Your Motherwe saw a lot of great artists, among them Britney Spears. In some episodes, ‘the princess of pop played Abby, the receptionist at the office where Ted’s future fiancée worked and who left him at the altar, Stella. lower your hand, Britney’s character falls in love with the protagonist of the series and to make him jealous she joins forces with Barneybut the plan did not go as expected -we say it for the womanizer of the group-.

Enrique Iglesias

Right after breaking up with Ted –the second to be exact–, Robin goes on a trip to Argentina and there he meets a guy half hippie called Gaëlperformed by neither more nor less than Enrique Iglesias. The Spanish singer only appeared in two episodes of How I Met Your Motherand although he did not manage to keep the character of Cobie Smulders, his time on the series was enough to endear millions of people – including Marshall and Lily, jiar jiar jiar.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry was another music industry figure who had a cameo in How I Met Your Mother. In 2011, hethe singer played the nice but annoying Zoey’s cousin (one of Ted’s many girlfriends) and that the group couldn’t remember her name, so they referred to her as “Honey” while telling the story of how they met.

Kyle MacLachlan

And since we are talking about this girlfriend of the protagonist of How I Met Your Mother, we need to talk about your ex-husband, George Van Smooth –better known as ‘The Captain’–, which was played by Kyle MacLachlan himself. During several episodes, this character had a certain role, since Zoey left him to stay with Ted.. And although that caused some tension between the two, in the end they manage to have a strange friendship.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez’s cameo in How I Met Your Mother is something we’re sure no one could believe. The singer and actress gave life to an author named Anita in the fifth season and appeared on the show Come On, Get Up New York! -conducted by Robin– where he helped her get over her relationship problems with Barney. Although yes, nothing prevented this great character from eyeing Jennifer.

Katie Holmes

Without a doubt, one of the most remembered episodes of How I Met Your Mother is the one from the first season where Ted finally seems to be going out with a girl who always dresses up as a pumpkin on Halloween and who, for him, is the perfect woman. but for some reason it is not made known to him. Nevertheless, years later he meets her again and we realize that her name is Naomi and she is played by Katie Holmes. Of course, after much mystery, he disappointed us to learn that she was not the mother of her children.

Rachel Billson

When Rachel Bilson appeared in How I Met Your Mother as Cindy, we initially thought she would be the mother of Ted Mosby’s children, especially because in his room he found things that he was looking for so much in his ‘soul mate’. But we later found out that everything he grabbed was from his roommate, Tracy, who would become the wife of our protagonist. And although they did not end up married, the character of Rachel was an important part of this story.

Bryan Cranston

We are approaching the final stretch of this list, but we could not miss the cameo of a great guy that we admire and love very much, the good Bryan Cranston. ANDThis great actor appeared in How I Met Your Mother as Hammon Druthers, Ted’s annoying boss who makes his life miserable. But things change between the two when Mosby becomes his employer and after this, we wait years to see him again in the series.

For the last few seasons, Cranston came back to offer Ted a job outside of New York and after Ted sent him away, He threatens him in the same style as Walter White. Simply spectacular.

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio

To close with a flourish, we have to mention two epic appearances in How I Met Your Motherthat of Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the mere mere of karate Kid. Normally when we see this eighties classic, we identify with Daniel LaRusso and cheer him on, but Barney did not see it that way because for him, the true protagonist of this story was Johnny Lawrence.

That’s why for his bachelor party, Robin makes her future husband a great prank and at the same time, the best gift of his life. After teasing him that they had brought him the Karate Kid, Barney is disappointed when Ralph arrives. However, things change when a clown fades his face and we discover that it is William himself.. Some say that Thanks to this participation, the idea of cobra kai and the truth is that this theory makes some sense, don’t you think?

What other cameo in How I Met Your Mother would you add to the list?

