10 Celebrities You Forgot Who Guest Starred on ‘CSI’

Started in 2000 and ran for 16 seasons, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation rose through the ranks to become a fan-favorite police procedural series. It follows a dedicated group of police forensic investigators as they work to solve brutal and bizarre crimes in the city of Las Vegas.

The series went on to inspire several spin-offs, including CSI: New York, csi miami, CSI: Cyberand most recently CSI: Las Vegas, There is no shortage of great characters and compelling stories in the CSI franchise, including some very impressive and famous guest stars. There have been so many guest stars over the years that it’s easy to forget some, but these big celebrity guest stars are worth remembering.

10 Taylor Swift

long before Taylor Swift After hitting theaters with her Eraz Tour concert film, she was making a splash on the small screen as murder victim Haley Jones in Season 9, Episode 16, “Turn, Turn, Turn”. In addition to playing a dead body, she appears in a series of flashbacks when playing Las Vegas PD crime investigator Nick Stokes. george eadsRecognizes him.

Swift’s guest spot on the show was definitely part of the promotion for her album fearless, and a remix of their song “You’re Not Sorry” can also be heard playing in the background. But more than that, it’s something she was excited to do as a fan of the series. In a 2009 interview with MTV he said, “…all my friends know my dream is to die.” csi, “I always wanted to be one of those characters who is trying to figure out what happened.”

9 Liev Schreiber

These days, he is best known for thrilling fans in the series ray donovan and his illustrious film career, but sometime in 2007, Liev Schreiber was also on csi, He guest-starred for not just one but four episodes during the show’s seventh season.

During his four-episode arc, Schreiber played Michael Kepler, a crime scene investigator who was brought in to replace Gil Grissom when he took a break. Kepler is a darker character than before in the show, but is ultimately redeemed by the end of her tenure on the show, which is exactly what Schreiber requested of the showrunners.

8 Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan He was a fairly unknown actor when he guest starred in season six CSI. Nowadays, thanks to blockbuster roles in the MCU, creed franchise, Fruitvale StationAnd besides, Jordan has become a huge movie star.

In Season 6, Episode 20, “Poppin’ Tags”, Jordan Morris plays a member of a rap crew named Calvin who finds himself caught up in a feud between rap stars. This episode featured many big names from the music industry akon, method Manand blink 182 travis barkerWhich makes it exciting to go back and watch.

7 John Krasinski: CSI, Season 5, Episode 11

just a few months ago John Krasinski Winning hearts and making the audience smile OfficeHe can be seen briefly in Season 5, Episode 11, “Who Shot Sherlock”.

Krasinski played Lyle Davis, who is interrogated by CSI investigators after the suspicious death of his roommate. Although he is not guilty of murder, he is certainly not a likeable character, unlike the roles he is known for such as Jim Halpert or Jack Ryan. However, it’s fun to take a look at her ex-Office fame.

6 Kim Kardashian

reality star Kim Kardashian You have tried your hand at acting here and there during your career. In 2009, he played a role in CSI: New York Season 6, Episode 11, “Second Chance” as Debbie Fallon, a con woman and murderer who was killing vulnerable homeless people along with her friend.

Fans loved seeing the Kardashians guest starring vanessa lachey, and it is certainly one of his most successful acting achievements. Soon, she will play a new role American Horror Story: Fragile Along with other big names.

5 Justin Biber

music superstar Justin Biber made an impact on csi The 11th season guest starred in not just one but two episodes at various points in the season, playing troubled teen Jason McCann.

A far cry from his teenage heartthrob persona at the time, Bieber played a violent and troubled teen who used bombs to kill several people before turning to them guns blazing. People were surprised to see him in such a role and it became a standout moment for some of his fans.

4 Amanda Seyfried

Back in 2006, Amanda Seyfried Guest starred in one of these csi A more experimental episode about a criminal defense attorney who is murdered at her son’s wedding, who is revealed to have had a turbulent relationship with several members of the wedding party, including Seyfried.

Seyfried plays a bridesmaid named Lacey and is a key part of the murder investigation. She turned out to be the prime suspect. The episode itself was unique for the series as it jumped between different investigators with different viewpoints in a creative format.

3 Jeremy Renner: CSI, Season 2, Episode 6

long before jeremy renner Was as big a star as the MCU hawkeye, he guest starred in Season 2, Episode 6, “Alter Boys”. Reiner played the suspect Roger Jennings.

Renner’s character lands on investigators’ radar after her brother is accused of being a murderer, but all is not as it seems in the world of CSI. Sure enough, Gil Grissom is able to figure out that Roger Jennings was the real killer and that he had set up his brother for the fall.

2 Chris Pine

In the early days of his career, before he mesmerized audiences wonder woman Or Dungeons and Dragons, Chris Pine playing Tommy Chandler in the second season of csi miami,

It’s fun to go back and see Pine with the floppy haircut and lip ring. The episode is titled “Extreme” and, in fact, it is about people going to extremes for an adrenaline fix. Pine is the lover of a murdered adrenaline junkie, and he also wants thrills, but in a dangerous and disturbing way that points towards him being a murderer.

1 Channing Tatum: CSI: Miami, Season 3, Episode 2

two years ago Channing Tatum’s big break Come forward Which started his huge film career till now, he was on csi miami In Season 3, Episode 2, “On Pro.” Tatum played the role of an aspiring rapper named Bob Davenport who lands in the middle of a crime scene on a boat. His character becomes a prime suspect in the investigator’s shooting case, and Tatum sells the character well.

csi miami became most famous for its iconic sunglasses, but its guest stars also helped make the show worthwhile — including Tatum. Although it may have been a small role, it was a “step forward” in her career and her first major TV appearance other than commercials and music videos, making it one to remember.

