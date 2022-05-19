10 celebrity couples that never go out of style

What we like a moment ‘power couple’ by our favorite ‘celebrities’, eh? In fact, our hobby is to fall in love, over and over again, with the moments they star in and the beautiful couple they make. We also love to dream of a possible reconciliation between two lovebirds who monopolized the spotlights and the cameras as they passed. And yes, of course we mean Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt that they could well take example of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. And it is that, ‘spoiler’, the second chances DO exist.

Lucky for us, the biggest fans of a ‘couple goals’ As a manual, we witness current couples who make us drool with every gesture on the red carpet, with every post on Instagram and even with the most iconic ‘twinning’ moments. We talk about Hailey and Justin Bieberone of our current favorite couples together with the one that forms Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and newlyweds Nicola Peltz and Brookly Bechkam. We also adore Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcherespecially the beautiful (and curious) love story that their marriage hides but that is an open secret that cannot move us more.

not to mention new power couples like the one they form Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson either Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Iconic is little.

Finally, what can we say? that we love to have our favorite celebrities as a reference in many things, but also in love. That is why today we wanted to pay tribute to those romantic moments that they give us (or gave in the past) continuously.

That said, and you have been warned, you are about to experience the nostalgia in the purest ‘celebrity’ style, well, we reiterate, although some of our favorite couples stay together, others don’t. Therefore, we console ourselves with remembering some of their best moments and we cross our fingers that, if fate sees fit, they will meet again… Ahem, Aniston and Pitt.

10 ‘power couples’ that will never go out of style