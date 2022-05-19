10 celebrity couples that never go out of style
What we like a moment ‘power couple’ by our favorite ‘celebrities’, eh? In fact, our hobby is to fall in love, over and over again, with the moments they star in and the beautiful couple they make. We also love to dream of a possible reconciliation between two lovebirds who monopolized the spotlights and the cameras as they passed. And yes, of course we mean Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt that they could well take example of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. And it is that, ‘spoiler’, the second chances DO exist.
Lucky for us, the biggest fans of a ‘couple goals’ As a manual, we witness current couples who make us drool with every gesture on the red carpet, with every post on Instagram and even with the most iconic ‘twinning’ moments. We talk about Hailey and Justin Bieberone of our current favorite couples together with the one that forms Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and newlyweds Nicola Peltz and Brookly Bechkam. We also adore Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcherespecially the beautiful (and curious) love story that their marriage hides but that is an open secret that cannot move us more.
not to mention new power couples like the one they form Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson either Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Iconic is little.
Finally, what can we say? that we love to have our favorite celebrities as a reference in many things, but also in love. That is why today we wanted to pay tribute to those romantic moments that they give us (or gave in the past) continuously.
That said, and you have been warned, you are about to experience the nostalgia in the purest ‘celebrity’ style, well, we reiterate, although some of our favorite couples stay together, others don’t. Therefore, we console ourselves with remembering some of their best moments and we cross our fingers that, if fate sees fit, they will meet again… Ahem, Aniston and Pitt.
10 ‘power couples’ that will never go out of style
Advertising – Continue reading below
one
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
The eternal ‘couple goals’: From the early 2000s to the present and on the way to the altar. Second chances exist.
two
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Everybody dreams of one beautiful reconciliation of the couple star of the red carpets 20 years ago.
The couple of the moment is our reference ‘power couple’. Now and always.
4
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Marriage more consolidated and fun takes control of the cameras on every red carpet (and no wonder).
5
Kate Moss and Johnny Depp
Nothing like a little romantic nostalgia in the purest 90’s style.
6
Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere
No one could beat supermodel and actor in full ‘glam’ of the end of the century.
7
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
Another marriage that has our hearts forever and ever.
8
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
‘Chin, chin’ for the lovebirds just Married.
9
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Another ‘chin, chin’ for the new fashion couplethe favorite from Manhattan to Calabasas.
10
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
If anyone is capable of defining ‘power couples’ in the most graphic way, it’s these two lovers.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below