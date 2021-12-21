Okay, the couple Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox it’s quite cringe, but actually they seem to be living an almost fairytale love story. To give an extra romantic touch to their love story is what the rapper recently said: “I agreed to act in Midnight in the Switchgrass just because I knew it would be there Megan and I absolutely wanted to meet her. And when it happened, we fell in love with each other almost immediately. ”

And it is something that happens quite often to Hollywood, so here it is 10 celebrity couples who fell in love at first sight.

BEHATI PRINSLOO AND ADAM LEVINE

The frontman of the Maroon 5 he was looking for a model who could be the protagonist of his new video so he thought of asking some friends. After exchanging dozens of business emails, they met at Los Angeles, but as soon as they found themselves facing each other, time practically stopped. “We started talking – he said Prinsloo – and seemed to have known each other forever. I had butterflies in my stomach and, for both of them, it was love at first sight ».

EMILY BLUNT AND JOHN KRASINSKI

John Krasinski loved Emily Blunt from the times of The devil wears Prada so much so that he has seen the film dozens of times. But, of course, getting to know the person you’re a fan of live can be completely different. But, apparently, during a dinner with mutual friends, not just Krasinski crossed the threshold of the club, the actress understood that they were made for each other. “The paradoxical thing – he added Blunt – is that I was telling my friends how much I enjoyed the single life. Then I saw him and I said “Here he is, it’s him!” ».

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE

Prince Harry he was close to marrying his other longtime girlfriends, but only with Meghan Markle he decided to get serious. This is because, as soon as he met her, he understood that she was going to be his wife. “I had never seen her before and I was not a fan of the series she was the protagonist of, but when they introduced us I immediately understood that I could stop looking,” he explained in an interview some time ago.

TOM BRADY AND GISELE BÜNDCHEN

The model was quite burned by her former love story with Leonardo Dicaprio. When he saw the football champion, Tom Brady, she almost immediately changed her mind about her chances of remaining single. «I looked into his eyes – he recalled in an interview with Vogue – and I understood that we had the same values ​​and the same vision of life. I told myself that he was the one to be really serious about. “

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM

Legend has it that David Beckham watching a video of the Spice Girls, he turned to a friend of his and said, “You see that girl in the black dress. I will marry her ». Indeed, when they met, after a few hours, they were completely lost for each other. On the contrary Beckham, once back home, he wrote down the phone number of the ex Posh Spice practically everywhere so as not to risk losing it.

KANYE WEST AND KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim she is officially single again and is ready to remove West from her surname, but the fact remains that the two have been one of the most iconic couples of recent years. Even though they chased each other for a long time before getting married, for both of them it was love at first sight. Long before they got famous, when Kanye he was just a producer and Kim the personal assistant from the singer Brady, they met in an Atlanta recording studio. “I fell in love instantly – he said Kanye in an old interview – and I started asking right away who that wonderful girl was. ” Also for Kim it was the same, only it wasn’t the right time to get together.

EMMA STONE AND ANDREW GARFIELD

Another couple who are no longer together, but who have been for over four years. Andrew Garfield he fell in love with her during the auditions for the saga of Spiderman both of which were protagonists. As the actor recalled in an interview: «I realized that I liked him during the first audition we had together, but we were both cautious because we had to work together. So, first we became great friends, then we realized that what was between us was much more ».

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON

The latest reports say that the two are no longer together, but who knows how long it will last! They have been dating since 2016 and met thanks to a blind date organized by some mutual friends. The date went so well that they immediately started dating. It must be said that Khloé she is not new to lightning strikes: the same happened with her ex too Lamar Odom.

ADAM BRODY AND LEIGHTON MEESTER

They met on a movie set, The Oranges, and the chemistry started from the first moment they saw each other on set. Too bad our loved one Seth Coen was already engaged and then, for a while, he pretended to hide what he felt and also there Blair from Gossip Girl did the same. Then, within a year of the movie’s release, when they were both single again, they decided to start dating. It went great because they have been together since 2012 and got married in 2014.

JOE MANGANIELLO AND SOFIA VERGARA

Joe Manganiello he said he met Sofia Vergara, in 2014, at the dinner of the correspondents of the White House. She was with her ex at the time Nick Loeb. “She wore – recalled the actor – this dress that suited her perfectly, and I couldn’t take my eyes off her.” Then, thanks to Jesse Tyler Ferguson, that same evening they showed up at the request of the same Vergara who said he was a big fan of hers. The two immediately liked each other so much that, two weeks later, when the actress said she broke up with Loeb, the protagonist of True Blood wrote her to arrange an appointment. The response of the Glory from Modern Family it was immediately yes!