10 celebs who have identical brothers and sisters

I have two sisters and with the passage of time we begin to resemble each other more and more so that I no longer have to introduce myself because the first thing they say to me is “eh, but you’re the sister of”. I noticed that even among celebs it is like this, indeed there are brothers and sisters who are practically identical to each other. Do you want some examples? Here you are 10: be prepared because, in some cases, they look like twins separated at birth.

PAULINE AND TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET

I know it. Have you thought: does he act as a stunt double in the films that his brother makes? For me the answer is only one: yes.

ALEX AND EMMA WATSON

Emma is the eldest of 4 siblings. After her, a few years later, there is Alex Watson, and then there are Toby and the twins, Nina And Lucy, born of his father’s second marriage. Alex it’s practically his male version.

LUKE, CHRIS AND LIAM HEMSWORTH

As a dear friend of mine said some time ago: “The brothers Hemsworth they are world heritage, they must be preserved at all costs ». I join the appeal and congratulate the parents: all beautiful in the family.

CHRISTMAS GERMANOTTA AND LADY GAGA

Try to imagine Lady Gaga brunette and you will see her sister.

DANI AND BELLA THORNE

I swear to you: when I discovered this profile, I thought it was the alternative or recovery one of Bella Thorne. Then I realized that it was his sister’s instead Dani.

SOLANGE AND BEYONCÉ KNOWLES

It doesn’t have to be easy being the sister of Beyoncé, especially if you have chosen the same career path. However Solange, of his sister, not only has the same physical traits, but also tenacity and talent.

WARREN AND ANSEL ELGORT

In addition to the somatic traits, the family also shares the talent and passion for the seventh art. If ad Ansel like to be in front of the camera, though Warren it is the opposite: he is a photographer and a director. Who knows they may not find themselves working together.

PRESLEY AND KAIA GERBER

Both are the right mix between mom Cindy Crawford and dad Makes Gerber and, in fact, they are practically two drops of water.

DAKOTA FANNING AND ELLE FANNING

Watch the video and try to tell me who one is and who the other is. I did it after the third rewatch.

JADEN AND WILLOW SMITH

If you look for photos of when they were children, you will feel like you are in front of twins. Now the differences have narrowed, but the similarity is still striking.