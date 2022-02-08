I’ve never had too much luck with my roommates and, indeed, I’ve always been that kind of person who couldn’t wait to be alone in the house because she loves moments of solitude, but coexistence with random people is a almost obligatory stage of adult life. However, by the will of certain astral conjunctions, people found themselves under the same roof who would soon have walked the best red carpets of Hollywood. Here, then, 10 celebs who lived together in the past.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND RYAN GOSLING

We are at the time of Mickey Mouse Club and the two shared the same apartment, with their respective parents, while recording the episodes of the show. For a while, Lynn, the mom of Timberlakehe managed both children because the mother of Ryan Gosling she was forced to go back in Canada for work. Who would have thought that then they would get to where they are now.

NIKKI REED AND KRISTEN STEWART

The two celebs lived together in the days of Twilightwhile shooting the film in Canada. They had a lot of fun during that time because the cast and crew had become one big family and often found themselves organizing big dinners with everyone. Apparently the cook was Peter Facinelli.

ED WESTWICK AND CHACE CRAWFORD

After getting both the part for Gossip Girl, the two have decided to move in together and have been roommates at least for all the filming of the first season. “We didn’t know if the series would last or not so we tried to really save on everything, then luckily it went well”, said our Nate.

ED REDMAYNE, JAMIE DORNAN, ROBERT PATTINSON AND ANDREW GARFIELD

Let’s face it this is the apartment we all wanted to live in. However, as the interpreter of Fantastic beasts they weren’t happy times: «We were really desperate, the auditions were always bad, but we became great friends and we had a lot of fun with each other. In the fridge there were only frozen beers and pizzas ». Then, it went very well I would say.