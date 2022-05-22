10 characters that changed their skin color

Rrecently, it is almost to the point of a recurring joke that Netflix Y Disney seek to change the skin color of the protagonists, for the sake of inclusion and equality. This has led to a debate about whether characters should be played by people of the same ethnicity as them, or whether there is freedom to do multiple versions. And of course it’s not just about white characters being played by people of African descent or dark skin, but it also goes the other way, with the so-called whitewashingin which characters of other ethnic groups are played by white actors and actresses.

Velma

Recently, a new animated version of Velma, a character from Scooby Doo. This would be part of a series with a much more mature tone and would have a dark complexion. Velma to be played by Mindy Kallingactress and comedy writer of Indian origin.

WarnerMedia

Human Torch

In the last movie of the Fantastic 4one of the most notorious changes was the interpretation of Johnny Storm, the human torch by Michael B Jordan. Something curious, considering that his sister, Sue Stormthe invisible woman, was not of African descent.

20th Century Fox

Wesker

Albert Wesker is one of the main antagonists of the games in the franchise resident Evil. Wesker is many things, traitor, undercover agent, biological weapon, evil genius and, above all, blonde. This was what aroused the collective wrath of the Internet, since, in the most recent Netflix series, based on the zombie franchise, Wesker will be a person of African descent.

Netflix

heimdall

Perhaps one of the main characteristics of the Norse myths is that the gods of their pantheon are white, blond and blue-eyed. This, of course, was not an impediment so that, in Disney’s interpretation of the Nordic gods and Asgard, the role of Heimdall went to the imposing Idris Elbe.

Marvel Studios

Valkyrie

Same case with Valkyrie who, as her name implies, is a Valkyrie. Valkyrie, on the other hand, is played by Tessa Thompsona woman of Afro-Panamanian, European, and Mexican descent.

Marvel Studios

The Ancient One

Although tilda swinton she is a spectacular and multifaceted actress, something that is not Tibetan. Many speculate as to whether the decision to make this character from Tibet was a way to calm the fury of the increasingly important Chinese market and not affect box office receipts in that country.

Marvel Studios

Nick Fury

In the 1990s, Nick Fury was played by David Hasselhoff, since the character used to be white. However, for the MCU, the wonderful idea was taken of having Samel L. Jackson bring him to life on screen. This change was of such magnitude that even Jackson’s image as a fuery was used for comics…before he accepted the role.

Marvel Studios

Ariel

Not all are super heroes, since the Disney princesses have also generated controversy. All because it was chosen that Halle Bailey was the one who played Ariel in the live-action movie The little Mermaid. Of course this was quickly snuffed out when everyone started joking that merfolk, his father, should be played by Terry Crews.

viacom

Motoko Kusanagi

Ghost in the Shell is a Japanese product, developed in Japan, with characters thought of as Japanese. What was the reasoning behind the decision that Scarlett Johanssona white woman who has absolutely nothing Japanese playing the main character?

Paramount Pictures

Agent J

How to forget the Agent J from Men in Black? One of the most iconic and beloved roles in Will Smith. Despite what many may believe, J was not of African descent in the original version of him. To be fair, the comics also didn’t have the comedic tone that the movie took on. But, in that era, no one seemed to mind the change. Or maybe yes, but the Internet was not what it is today, for everyone to openly complain about the change in ethnicity.