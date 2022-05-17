10 characters who died but continued to appear in the series – Series News

Hannah (Katherine Langford) in ’13 Reasons Why’, Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or John Locke (Terry O’Quinn) in ‘Lost’ are some of them.

Saying goodbye to an important character in a series can change the course of the story and not sit well with the audience. But death doesn’t always mean someone will be fired from the cast, as writers and producers find ways around the rules to promote the return of deceased characters to the small screen. From SensaCinema We wanted to review characters who died on the small screen, but who returned for some special reason. A return in which in some are strange cases like a hallucination or ghosts, other more common ones like a flashback and even things that nobody can explain.

1. Hannah (Katherine Langford) – ’13 Reasons Why’





the protagonist of for thirteen reasons, Hannah Baker, had already taken her own life from the beginning. Even so, we continue to see the young woman through the flashbacks that she narrates in her tapes. The surprise was when the series returned for a second season and Clay (Dylan Minnette) begins to hallucinate with hannahand even talk to him as if he were a ghost.

2. Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) – ‘Grey’s Anatomy’





The death of Izzie’s (Katherine Heigl) beloved patient was one of the most decisive moments from Grey’s Anatomy, but it wasn’t Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s farewell to the series. She appeared during a near-death experience for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) after she drowned. Not to mention when Izzie began to hallucinate the boy because of his cancer.

3. Bobby (Jim Beaver) – ‘Supernatural’





Not even death can separate him from the Winchester brothers. Which makes sense in a series called Supernatural, not? Technically, Bobby passed away during the seventh season, but he continued appearing as a ghost to his adopted children. After that, she has appeared lost in hell, in heaven, as a manifestation of Sam’s mind and even gained a new version in a parallel earth. Is it good or do you want more?

4. Beth (Tatiana Maslany) – ‘Orphan Black’





When Tatiana Maslany found out that one of her clones was going to die, she must have thought “oops, less work!”… BUT NO! The first season of Orphan Black brings Beth’s death and throws Sarah into the LEDA conspiracy. But the policewoman continued to appear in flashbacks (mainly in Season 4, as she tried to explain her relationship with MK) and hallucinations of the clone taking her place.

5. John Locke (Terry O’Quinn) – ‘Lost’





John Locke’s death was a sad surprise for everyone. And it was even stranger to see that the character had been miraculously resurrected at the end of the fifth season. But in reality, he was the Man in Black assuming his identity. If that wasn’t enough to confuse the audience, it’s still necessary to mention how the character appeared in alternate realities… lostbreaking the heads of fans since 2004.

6. Angelica (Daryl Hannah) – ‘Sense8’





In the pilot for Lana Wachowski’s ambitious series, Angelica commits suicide and fathers her “sensible children,” kicking off the plot. However, in a series where humans share body and soul around the world, the concept of mortality is something that does not always apply… Outcome? Angelica continued to appear to the protagonists, in addition to flashbacks narrated by her lover Jonas (Naveen Andrews), telling her true story.

7. Professor Proton (Bob Newhart) – ‘The Big Bang Theory’





The Big Bang Theory is a comedy, but he took a bold step by killing the funny Professor Proron, one of the sheldon idols (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki). In a very curious way, Arthur Jeffries continued to make recurring appearances in the plot, when the nerdy creator of the term “bazinga” began to dream of the scientist – who became a kind of Jedi mentor.

8. Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey) – ‘The 100’





To the dismay of many fans on social media, Lexa met a tragic end when she was the victim of a gunshot intended for her lover, Clarke (Eliza Taylor). After many curses on Twitter, the brave character reappeared at the end of the third season, saving the protagonist in the City of Light, where the spirits of the former commanders are found. There, Lexa assures that “He will always be by Clarke’s side” and also remains in the hearts of the public to this day.

9. Moriarty (Andrew Scott) – ‘Sherlock





“Did you miss me?” With that phrase, the BBC made thousands of fans scream sherlock around the world. After all, it’s not every day that the series’ beloved villain says he’ll come back from the dead, appearing on every television in a country. In reality, Benedict Cumberbatch’s sleuthing nemesis only returned via a brief flashback, involving Mycroft (Mark Gatiss) and Eurus (Sian Brooke).

10. Shane (Jon Bernthal) – ‘The Walking Dead’





With the sudden departure of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) from the successful zombie series, many were characters who returned to fire the protagonist in style. The most notable return by fans was that of Shane (Jon Bernthal) during Rick’s hallucinations. After a brief conversation, Lincoln’s character apologizes for killing him and wakes up from his dream when he yells at him.