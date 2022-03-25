10 children who conquered our hearts in movies like ‘Belfast’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’

What do Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Holland and Elle Fanning have in common? They all started their acting careers from an early age, so we are going to take a look at future Hollywood stars as we saw in ‘Belfast’ or ‘Jojo Rabbit’.

Fame at a young age can be more dangerous than it seems, testimonials from Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint show this. However, it can also bring great results that to date we continue to enjoy in the seventh art and stars of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Holland and Elle Fanning are the best example. Now is the time to review the child talents that are conquering Hollywood right now and with each of their performances they steal our hearts. Sit back and take a look because we are going to introduce you to the future stars of the big screen.

Jude Hill

With scarcely 11 yearsJude Hill has been positioned as one of the young promises after starring in Belfast, a film directed by Kenneth Branagh which presents the experience of a boy and his working-class family in one of the most complex social periods in Northern Ireland during the 1960s. Hill shared scenes with different generations of top-level actors: Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds and Jamie Dornan.

Alan S Kim

Alan S. Kim’s debut happened in Minari, one of the most applauded films of last year, it was also one of the contenders for Best Film of the Year at the 2021 Oscars. Kim is now 10 years old and already has a win at the Critics Choice Awards and a BAFTA nomination.

brooklyn prince

One of the most notable cases on this list is that of Brooklynn Prince, don’t you know? Do not worry, When he was only seven years old, he made his debut in The Florida project, where he shared the scene with Willem Dafoe. Among her most recent projects, The One and Only Iván that you can see on Disney Plus, Settlers and stars in the series Home Before Dark exclusive to Apple TV.

Elsie Fisher

Elsie Fisher He debuted at just 13 years old in the television series Medium, since that moment he has not stopped working and although he is 18 years old right now, he is still one of the youngest generations in Hollywood. His most recent film was The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Quvenzhané Wallis

We’ll be direct: Quvenzhané Wallis was nominated for an Oscar in her debut at just nine years old for her work in Beasts of the Southern Wild. Since then he has not stopped working on productions such as 12 years slave or black ish.