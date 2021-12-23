10 cinecomics in which the best moments were improvised by the actors







KICK ASS 2: When Jim Carrey was offered the role of Colonel Stars and Stripes, it seemed clear that he would do anything to make it unforgettable. In fact, the actor improvised two lines in the scene in which he recruits the protagonist. The first is about the pep talk to the team and soon after when the colonel jokes about the dog that bit attributes to the drug dealer. Photo: Universal Pictures



THE MASK: let’s stay on Jim Carrey with one of his most loved roles by the public. The scene in which the protagonist tries to distract the gangsters who chase him, takes balloons out of his pocket to turn them into animals. Just then he takes a condom and says “sorry, wrong pocket”, again joke improvised by the actor. Photo: Dark Horse Entertainment



300: One of the most iconic scenes in the film is when Gerard Butler kicks the Persian messenger by shouting “This is Sparta”. An unforgettable scene for the audience, which may seem the result of a very careful writing, but which was instead improvised by the leading actor. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures



IRON MAN: let’s stay on the subject of great emotions with the Marvel film that sees Robert Downey Jr. in the role of the brilliant billionaire Tony Stark. This time, perhaps the most famous scene in the film is his end, when the hero looks at the reporters attending the press conference and declares “I am Iron Man”. A scene improvised by the actor and which today is closely linked to the character. Photo: Marvel



THOR RAGNAROK: let’s move on to another Marvel hero and to a scene that is perhaps not equally iconic but still very effective. In the third chapter of the franchise dedicated to the God of Thunder, an attempt was made to make the character played by Chris Hemsworth more comical and for this reason the actor improvised 95% of his lines. Among the best undoubtedly is when Thor meets the Hulk in the arena and yells “He’s a friend from work.” A sentence that, however, did not come from the cast, but from a child who visited the film set that day. Photo: Marvel



AVENGERS INFINITY WAR: One of the most heartbreaking scenes in the infinity saga is undoubtedly the disappearance of Spider-Man. A very delicate moment that still causes great emotion among fans and beyond. Holland himself felt a lot of the weight of his role and his character’s punchline – “I don’t want to go away” – was improvised by the English actor. Photo: Marvel



THE DARK KNIGHT: among the most beloved cinecomics there is certainly the second chapter of the Batman franchise directed by Christopher Nolan. To make the film unforgettable was also the excellent performance of Heath Ledger, who literally stole the show from his colleagues. It will therefore come as no surprise to know that the famous scene in which the Joker is imprisoned in the Gotham police headquarters and the villain begins to applaud mockingly was improvised by the actor. Photo: Warner Bros.



DEADPOOL: certainly one of the cinecomics who most amused the public due to the characteristics of the character – a chatty and politically incorrect mercenary. In this case, however, the best moment was improvised by TJ Miller, interpreter of Weasel. The latter was encouraged to improvise and among the most memorable scenes is the one in which he describes the hero’s face as “an avocado having sex with an older and more disgusting avocado”. Photo: 20th Century Fox



CAPTAIN AMERICA: also in this case the memorable improvisation did not come from the protagonist but from another of the stars in the film. Peggy Carter’s reaction to Steve Rogers’ transformation was in fact so authentic because it was the result of a moment of brilliant improvisation by Hayley Atwell. Photo: Marvel