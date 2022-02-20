10 Classic Mario Kart Tracks We’d Love To See In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

We may not see a Mario Kart 9 soon, but the rain of DLC tracks will keep us very entertained.

Virtually the entire Mario Kart 8 Deluxe community was waiting for the announcement of the acclaimed ninth installment in the last Nintendo Direct, and although that did not happen, Nintendo surprised with something that also made many players happy, since a total of 48 tracks brought from the beginning of the saga and completely remastered are on their way to the game, which will arrive in groups of 8 tracks per wave.

Obviously, each player has his track favorite, either because it provokes a feeling of nostalgia, it is the one he knows best, or the one that amuses him the most. Despite the fact that the first 8 of the DLC have already been revealed, there are still 40 left that remain a mystery, and as great followers of the saga, in 3DJuegos we gather the 10 tracks that we want to see more strongly in the future, trying to have choices scattered across numerous Mario Kart titles.

DK’s Jungle Parkway (Mario Kart 64)

One of the most chaotic tracks in Mario Kart 64 and one that would definitely cause a lot of smiles if we saw it back on Nintendo Switch. The coconut rain fired at anyone who wanders off the track is just the beginning of the craziness that includes the Donkey Kong jungle, as we can’t forget about the narrow bridge which would be filled with a lot more objects this time, now that we can store two of them at the same time.

Taking advantage of the jungle theme, Dino Dino Jungle is another track that comes with a lot of craziness built in, but at the same time looks to the ingenuity of each competitor by offering alternate routes throughout the race. Getting hit by a geyser will be the least of your problems on one of the tracks more difficult that we saw in the GameCube installment, and we can’t wait to see the cute dinosaur again.

A walk through the jungle can be… wild, but when chaos At its purest, there is no better place than Waluigi Pinball. This track sought to make each driver feel like a piece within a gigantic pinball machineand it pulled it off without a hitch, thanks to its many tantrum-inducing, laugh-inducing obstacles, along with a theme song that feels right at home.

Simpler at first impression than the previous tracks, Mushroom Gorge hides its difficulty in all the giant mushrooms that we jump at every turn. Just go too fast or too slow to lose your balance and fall into the abyss, wasting valuable seconds that rivals can take advantage of to steal a couple of positions. Nor should we forget that tricky jump right at the end of the trail.

Everyone has their favorite version of Rainbow Road, but one that stands out enormously is the one from the seventh installment, offering a longer track and more one lapsomething characteristic of Mario Kart 7. In addition to having the classic sections through the rainbow, here we also drive dodging meteorites, we cross the ring of a planet, and we even drive along a moon full of craters. Without a doubt, one of the best experiences that the saga has given us.

Wario Stadium is remembered with love and hate at the same time, being one of the tracks that has provoked the most courage throughout the history of Mario Kart. It does not only have one of the paths longer and heavy in competitive matters, but it offers one of the greatest opportunities for attack the opponent and make you waste quite a few valuable seconds. Obviously, we are referring to the jump that goes over an earlier section of the track, making the lightning object one of the most valuable in this place.

If Wario Stadium stands out for its length and heaviness, Daisy Cruiser is the complete opposite, offering a career quiet and accompanied by a relaxing musical theme. Even so, we should not trust the obstacles that we see here, since the falls into the pool (which will surely change in Mario Kart 8) and the annoying tables they can leave us last without us noticing. Nintendo already brought this track back on 3DS, so we don’t rule out another return of this Daisy cruise.

With Rainbow Road being so iconic to the franchise, we couldn’t just stick with one version of the track. The one we saw on Nintendo Wii does not stand out for its complexity compared to its other editions, but that is precisely its charm, since it offers a race that asks for more skill cream of the drivers, leaving aside the rain of obstacles or complicated turns. Furthermore, he achieves all of this without abandoning the beauty What do we expect when boarding the rainbow?

In the absence of the return of the Wave Race saga, Mario Kart has offered some themed tracks aquatic, but none reflected true speed like Koopa Cape did in the days of the Nintendo Wii. Driving around this track made us feel like we were on a jet ski, and the mechanics of driving underwater It would be perfect in a remaster of this track, as it could be seamlessly integrated into the last section, where we drive inside a pipe.

We end with a classic, and what better than a visit to Bowser’s castle in the days of Nintendo 64. How to forget those stories about the mysterious thwomp behind bars, with passages both in and out of the castle, including the famous shortcut near the end of the track. A remaster of Bowser’s Castle is sure to be well received, and considering we haven’t seen these corridors since Mario Kart Wii, it would be a perfect opportunity to score points in the game. nostalgia of the fans.

