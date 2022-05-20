10 colors that will be a trend in Autumn-Winter 2022
Something change. The colder months are no longer carried only through a dark and somber color palette: as bright as they are lush, the colors of Autumn-Winter 2022They promise to bring all your looks to life. There are no longer seasons wrapped in shades of gray or black, designers want to infuse us with joy with red, green, pink and blueproposing new and unpublished color combinations (which we are looking forward to trying). Even minimalism is tinged with new nuances, abandoning the always classic black and white.
the colors of today
Anatomy of a Scandal with Sienna Miller, has redefined the rules of soft power dressing: a perspective against those who take refuge in all blackoffering many ideas on what to wear in winter without giving up colors and softer neutral tones, such as cream and camel. But also the shade of brown, sand, orange, green, lilac, and all these colors are masterfully combined. This is the invitation from some designers to dress in a minimalist way in Autumn-Winter 2022/2023.
Total look in camel color
It is perhaps the color that symbolizes the elegant power of subtle dressing, a alternative to black that illuminates the figure instead of obscuring it.
green and brown
The brown color in all its shades comes to life with the most intense and bright green.
an elegant lilac
It’s not as deep as purple or as bright as Very Pery, but it’s a delicate shade that works well with a palette of warmer browns.
cream white
White doesn’t exist, and the one for the upcoming winter season is absolutely sweet: perfect for enhancing the tailoring or the folds of a geometric pleat.
The power of pink in a total look
Is a simple style statement and clear that it aims to impress with the choice of color that is worn from head to toe. It even reaches the almost monochromatic Valentino collection, which tells endless stories using a single color or its absence: it is not red but fuchsia, this color was baptized as Pink PP.
Then there is the red, intense and bright like burning fire. It focuses on her sensual essence and is distilled with sheer stockings, cropped hemlines and corsets to tell the story of the power of female seduction.
The new neutral tones
The fashionable colors in brown and nude are perfect for day to day, allowing us to definitively abandon total black (which is always present on the catwalk but in its most austere declination). Try them alone or mixed.
Brown
This wardrobe staple goes with everything. At Milan Fashion Week, she walked the runways in basic pieces – a structured jacket or a skirt – dazzling with her enveloping body and color. Wear it with gray and nude for a refined and daring day look.
naked
Since this tone was revalued, becoming a symbol of a new sensuality, it has never been forgotten. Try it in the naughty version with naked drees to enhance all the natural curves of the body.
classic blue
The daily uniform is dyed the darkest shade of blue, the one that embraces the darkness of the night. We find it in Miu Miu’s preppy-style suits, but also in Sportmax’s interpretation of the office look, with a midi skirt, shirt and tie cut in striped fabric.
Sky Blue
A fresh and luminous tone that we are used to wearing in the warm seasons, but that will surprise us in Autumn-Winter 2022/2023.
Article originally published by Vogue Italia, vogue.it. Adapted by Monica Silveti