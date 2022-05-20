10 colors that will be a trend in Autumn-Winter 2022

Something change. The colder months are no longer carried only through a dark and somber color palette: as bright as they are lush, the colors of Autumn-Winter 2022They promise to bring all your looks to life. There are no longer seasons wrapped in shades of gray or black, designers want to infuse us with joy with red, green, pink and blueproposing new and unpublished color combinations (which we are looking forward to trying). Even minimalism is tinged with new nuances, abandoning the always classic black and white.

the colors of today

Anatomy of a Scandal with Sienna Miller, has redefined the rules of soft power dressing: a perspective against those who take refuge in all blackoffering many ideas on what to wear in winter without giving up colors and softer neutral tones, such as cream and camel. But also the shade of brown, sand, orange, green, lilac, and all these colors are masterfully combined. This is the invitation from some designers to dress in a minimalist way in Autumn-Winter 2022/2023.

Total look in camel color

It is perhaps the color that symbolizes the elegant power of subtle dressing, a alternative to black that illuminates the figure instead of obscuring it.

Max Mary. Photo: Courtesy Michael Kors. Photo: Courtesy

green and brown

The brown color in all its shades comes to life with the most intense and bright green.

Victoria Beckham. Photo: Courtesy

an elegant lilac

It’s not as deep as purple or as bright as Very Pery, but it’s a delicate shade that works well with a palette of warmer browns.

Bottega Veneta. Photo: Courtesy Stella McCartney. Photo: Courtesy

cream white

White doesn’t exist, and the one for the upcoming winter season is absolutely sweet: perfect for enhancing the tailoring or the folds of a geometric pleat.

Jill Sander. Photo: Courtesy Brandon Maxwell. Photo: Courtesy

The power of pink in a total look

Is a simple style statement and clear that it aims to impress with the choice of color that is worn from head to toe. It even reaches the almost monochromatic Valentino collection, which tells endless stories using a single color or its absence: it is not red but fuchsia, this color was baptized as Pink PP.

Valentine. Photo: Courtesy Valentine. Photo: Courtesy

Then there is the red, intense and bright like burning fire. It focuses on her sensual essence and is distilled with sheer stockings, cropped hemlines and corsets to tell the story of the power of female seduction.

Bluemarine. Photo: Courtesy

The new neutral tones

The fashionable colors in brown and nude are perfect for day to day, allowing us to definitively abandon total black (which is always present on the catwalk but in its most austere declination). Try them alone or mixed.

Brown

This wardrobe staple goes with everything. At Milan Fashion Week, she walked the runways in basic pieces – a structured jacket or a skirt – dazzling with her enveloping body and color. Wear it with gray and nude for a refined and daring day look.

naked

Since this tone was revalued, becoming a symbol of a new sensuality, it has never been forgotten. Try it in the naughty version with naked drees to enhance all the natural curves of the body.

Nensi Dojaka. Photo: Courtesy ANDREĀDAMO. Photo: Courtesy

classic blue

The daily uniform is dyed the darkest shade of blue, the one that embraces the darkness of the night. We find it in Miu Miu’s preppy-style suits, but also in Sportmax’s interpretation of the office look, with a midi skirt, shirt and tie cut in striped fabric.

Sportmax. Photo: Courtesy

Sky Blue

A fresh and luminous tone that we are used to wearing in the warm seasons, but that will surprise us in Autumn-Winter 2022/2023.

Balenciaga. Photo: Courtesy Fashion East. Photo: Courtesy

Article originally published by Vogue Italia, vogue.it. Adapted by Monica Silveti