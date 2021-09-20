10 couples from the Young Adult franchises who have been together in real life

The franchises Young Adult have become one of the most loved Hollywood products of the last decade. It all started with the success of Twilight and from there, the studios never stopped. Some of the teen stories were just as famous, others were incredible flops.
That they go well, that they go wrong, one thing is certain: the films in question are always a den of love stories. Of those that everyone is passionate about. Of those that all teenagers dream of. And, at times, the stars of many of these films have actually dated, making fans’ dreams come true: sometimes they end, sometimes they get married, but they really happen.
Here are 10 couples from the teen franchise who dated in real life:
10Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario (Percy Jackson)
The franchise of Percy Jackson may not have been the most famous, but its two chapters are enough to give it a place in the history of the teen franchise. The two stars of the film are Logan Lerman, who plays Percy Jackson and Alexandra Daddario, now star of Baywatch, who plays a demigod named Annabeth.. The films haven’t received particularly positive reviews, but the chemistry between the two is undeniable. Not by chance: the two have been dating for a long time, almost getting married. The two have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, despite being serious enough to officially get engaged in 2016, it seems. Unfortunately, it ended within a year.