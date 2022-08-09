10 cult movies to watch with JLo!

Marriage with Ben Affleck, return to the screens and fashion icon: 2022 is the year of Jennifer Lopez, and it is complicated not to be informed of the slightest actions of the star! Walks in Paris, trip to Micromania, charity gala in Capri and marriage to the man of her life shortly after singing at the SuperBowl halftime, if JLo is in need of romantic comedies, she has only to take a look at his current life. But before seducing the world with Jenny From the Block and its frenzied choreography, jlo started with an acting career. Back on the best movies to do with the star of Puerto Rican origin!

“Selena” by Gregory Nava (1997)

Released in 1997, the film looks back on the life of the singer of Mexican origin, Selena, murdered on March 31, 1995 at the age of 23. Popular in the 1990s, Selena Quintanilla-Perez, number 1 in the charts in the United States, is the origin of the Tejano style. For this role, Jennifer Lopez sent a musical demo in Spanish, Live Sin Ti, which caught the attention of Sony Music Entertainment. She shares the bill with Edward James Olmos as her father and Jon Seda as her guitarist and fiancé.

“Too Perfect Marriage” by Adam Shankman (2001)

Jennifer Lopez plays Mary Fiore, an in-demand wedding planner. One day, Steve (Matthew McConaughey), a doctor, will literally save his life. But as she begins to develop feelings for him, she realizes that he is the fiancé of one of her most demanding clients. At the same time, her father tries somehow to organize a forced marriage for her with Massimo (Justin Chambers).

Love at First sight in Manhattan by Wayne Wang (2002)

In the great era of romantic comedies, Jlo got his too. She plays Marisa Ventura, single mother and cleaning lady in a posh Manhattan hotel where she meets Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes), client and Senate candidate, who takes her for what she is not. Love at first sight against a backdrop of social class issues, a Pretty Woman Manhattan version.

“Shall We Dance?” by Peter Chelsom (2004)

In this comedy-drama, Richard Gere plays John Clark, a man who looks like the perfect family, the perfect marriage, but feels a certain boredom in his life. Every night, he walks past Paulina’s (Jennifer Lopez) dance studio and is tempted by the idea of take dance lessons in order to grow personally. But keeping this secret weighs heavily on his life!

“His mother or me!” by Robert Luketic (2005)

In this film starring Michael Vartan and Jane Fonda, Jennifer Lopez plays the role of Charlie, a young woman who combines jobs and who thinks she has found Prince Charming in the person of Kevin. Until the day she meets Viola, her mother, who decides to turn into a mean stepmother the moment Kevin proposes to Charlie in marriage, and to put him through hell.

“Plan B” by Alan Poul (2010)

Close to forty and still having not met Prince Charming, a New Yorker, Zoe, decides to get inseminated. Obviously, she then meets the perfect man – or almost – while his insemination was successful. How do you tell your new boyfriend (Alex O’Loughlin) that she’s already pregnant with twins?

“What to Expect When You’re Expecting” by Kirk Jones (2012)

In this comedy, Jennifer Lopez shares the poster with, among others: Elizabeth Banks, Cameron Diaz, Anna Kendrick, Matthew Morrison, Chris Rock, Chace Crawford or again Joe Mangiello. As each couple prepares for the arrival of a child, she plays the role of Holly, photographer, who prepares to travel the world to adopt a child as her husband, Alex (Rodrigo Santoro), panics and shares his fears with a group of supportive young fathers.

“Second Chance” by Peter Segal (2018)

Maya Vargas, a forty-year-old, is refused a promotion in favor of a more qualified candidate than her. She then decides to quit his job to find better elsewhere. The son of her best friend decides to tamper with her CV, allowing her to land a dream job in a cosmetics group, but can she succeed in this environment of which she knows nothing?

“Queens” by Lorene Scafaria (2019)

In this dramatic comedy, Jlo shares the bill with a five-star cast: Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Cardi B and Lili Reinhart. Based on a true story published by journalist Jessica Pressler in the magazine New YorkJennifer Lopez interprets the role of Ramona Vega, former mentor of Destiny / Dorothée, a new york stripper who set up a scam to make as much money as possible of their Wall Street clientele during the crisis of subprime from 2007-2008. This film met with great critical and box office success, gratifying Jennifer Lopez’s performance as “ best performance of his career “.

“Marry Me” by Kat Coiro (2022)

Romantic comedies are back ! Here, Kat is a singing star, known for her relationship with Bastian (Maluma), another famous singer. As they have to announce their upcoming wedding in a ceremony broadcast live, Kat learns that Bastian has cheated on her and then decides to marry the first stranger spotted in the crowd, Charlie (Owen Wilson).

One thing is certain, in his life as in the small screen, JLo has not finished putting stars in our eyes!