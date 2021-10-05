10 curiosities about Dwayne Johnson

From July 28th it will be in cinemas with ‘Jungle Cruise’ (from 30th streaming on Disney +). Everything you ever wanted to know about the massive action movie hero (who also knows how to make fun of his character)



The new film by Dwayne Johnson is called ‘Jungle Cruise and will be in cinemas from July 28th and streaming on Disney + from July 30th (with Vip Access). The film with Emily Blunt directed by Jaume Collet-Serra is set in the early 1900s.

The predators of the lost tree

Frank (Dwayne Johnson), captain of a small boat, La Quila, agrees to accompany the Amazon River two English explorers. They are scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall). The couple is looking for a vegetable that possesses extraordinary healing properties: the Tree of Life.

The discovery could change the future of medicine. The group will have to contend not only with the dangers of the jungle, but also with another rival German expedition.

Waiting to see it in action, here are 10 curiosities about this 196 cm and 118 kilos colossus.

Dwayne Johnson, the soft-hearted rock

1 Wrestler with the name The Rock, he is also a voice actor. Among other things in the animated films ‘Planet 51’ (2009) and ‘Oceania’ (2016).

2 Her Grandmother, Lia Maivia, was great passionate from wrestling. She was one of the industry’s first female promoters, running Polynesian Pro Wrestling.

3 Simone, her eldest daughter, followed in her father’s footsteps by joining the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) federation as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Dwayne Johnson also has two other daughters, Jasmine and Tiana.

4 The actor often helps friends and colleagues with advice on Power supply And slackening. Hugh Jackman followed his suggestions for the role of Wolverine.

5 At 16 he was already quite impressive. His schoolmates were convinced he was an undercover cop.

6 Also uncles, cousins And grandchildren I’m in the world of wrestling.

7 The show’s name ‘SmackDown’ comes from one of its most famous phrases.

8 Among Dwayne Johnson’s records is the one for 105 photos taken with fans in 3 minutes at the premiere of the film ‘San Andreas’.

9 AND graduate in criminology. His dream was to join the FBI or the CIA.

10 The gigantic tattoo covering a good part of the chest and left arm is typical of the tradition samoan and tells the story of his ancestors and his life.

