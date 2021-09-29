Everything you would like to know about the American naturalized British actress. Waiting to see you in ‘A Quiet Place 2 – A Quiet Place 2’ …



Of Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep speaks as of the “best actress young man with whom I have never worked“. And so it must be given that, in “The devil wears Prada“, Film in which Blunt is the wicked assistant of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), almost obscure Anne Hathaway.

From 24 June we will see her in “A Quiet Place II – A Quiet Place 2“. From July 28 in theaters and from July 30 on Disney +, however, Emily Blunt will be an intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton, alongside Dwayne Johnson, in “Jungle Cruise“.

The theater against stuttering

Emily Olivia Leah Blunt, British naturalized American, was born on 23 February 1983 in London. Mother teacher, father lawyer, second of four children. The first steps in the world of theater moves them at the time of college and, thanks to the lessons in diction and acting, she overcomes the big problem of stuttering that has plagued her for many years. Green eyes and porcelain skin, she does not go unnoticed at all and she is not afraid to change her appearance according to the roles she plays with meticulousness. Like when, in the shoes of the young Queen Victoria, had to undergo a strict dietary regime to get a microscopic waistline.

Girlfriend to the singer Michael Buble until 2008, she married her colleague on 10 July 2010 (in Cernobbio) John Krasinski. The couple has two daughters, Hazel, born on February 16, 2014 and Violet, born in June 2016.

And it was Krasinski himself who directed it in 2018 in “A Quiet Place – A quiet place“. The sci-fi horror film grossed $ 323 million worldwide and the sequel “A Quiet Place 2-A Quiet Place 2”Got off to a great start at the US box office (48 million in the first weekend alone). In Italy, as anticipated, it will arrive only on June 24th.

10 curiosities about Emily Blunt

1 Emily Blunt is the sister-in-law of Stanley Tucci, who starred with her in “The devil wears Prada”. In fact, the actor married Emily’s sister, Felicity, who in life is a literary agent and wrote a recipe book with her husband.

2 John Krasinski, her husband, was in love with her before he even met her. Huge fan of “The Devil Wears Prada”, says he has seen the film more than 100 times.

3 Emily Blunt loves large families and wants to have more children.

4 A Quiet place, acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, was inspired by the birth of Emily and John’s second daughter, Violet.

5 For “A Quiet Place” Emily was the first and only choice of her husband John Krasinski, with whom she worked forming a real team.

6 Emily Blunt had landed the role of Black Widow in “Iron Man 2“, But he preferred to act in”Gulliver’s Fantastic Travels”And the part went so to Scarlett Johansson.

7 Michael Bublé he wrote for her “Everything“In the period of their relationship.

8 She is a great singer (she also duets with Bublé) and plays the cello very well (skill displayed in one of the first films, “My summer of love“).

9 He loves boots, about which he says he is almost a fetishist.

10 For “Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow“(2014), shot alongside Tom Cruise, he trained for two and a half months to have the right physique for the part. Cruise, after seeing her, asked her to train with him to achieve the same results.

