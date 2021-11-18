10 curiosities about the American Horror Story actress

# #



Jessica Lange is the undisputed queen of American Horror Story (here is the review of the tenth season finale). Although at first he was reluctant to accept the part of Constance in the first season, Murder House, the actress fell in love with the series, to the point of appearing in four seasons.

But whoever knows her as Constance, the Mother of Monsters, or as Sister Jude, may not know that Jessica Lange and also much, much more. In fact, the woman has a respectable film career behind her, which makes her deservedly rise to the Olympus of stars.

So let’s find out something more about this iconic and wonderful actress.

She is a tireless advocate for the rights of monks in Nepal

Jessica Lange increases the ranks of celebrities engaged in charity activities. And it must be said that it is undertaken with deep commitment and involvement. The actress is in fact involved in various humanitarian causes, including the fight against AIDS in Africa and Russia. She is also a UNICEF ambassador, following the example of other cinema icons such as Audrey Hepburn.

But one of the humanitarian causes that most engages her it is also one of the most unusual: the actress, in fact, fights assiduously for the defense of the rights of the monks in Nepal, a disadvantaged minority that often goes unnoticed.

She is considered one of the best 25 actresses of the nineties

American Horror Story fans will certainly have appreciated the outstanding performances of Jessica Langeas well as its incredible versatility. Quality that becomes even more evident if you look at other films in which he has taken part, starting with the sublime Big Fish- Stories from an incredible life by Tim Burton, where he joins an equally magnificent Albert Finney. Here she can be seen grappling with the role of a loving wife and mother, a symbol of sweetness and love. A role very far from the far more cynical parts that have been entrusted to her in American Horror Story.

It is therefore not surprising that theEntertainment Weekly counted her among the best 25 actresses of the nineties. And to reinforce this idea, there are also the numerous awards it has collected over the years. Among these we have three Emmys and five Golden Globes.

Being an actress was not in her plans

Jessica Lange studied art history. And indeed, he excelled in studies to the point that he won a scholarship to study at the University of Minnesota. But life had other plans in store.

The woman, in fact, he decided to radically change his life for love. She gave up university and, after traveling far and wide, moved to Paris to work as a model. But the real springboard was New York. in the Big Apple, in fact, it was taken over by a fashion agency and became the muse of American photographers. Only after a while did she get the right chance to become the actress we all know now.

He was Meryl Streep’s rival for an audition (and won)

It was the year 1976 and Dino Di Laurentiis was preparing the remake from King Kong, great cinematic success of the 1930s. The film would later become iconic, since it was also the occasion to launch the technician of the Rambaldi special effects, then entered the legend for having created not only the famous monkey, but also ET, Yoda and many other fantastic creatures destined to enter history.

And for such a glorious film you needed an actress worthy of it.

Many were the girls who came to audition for the part of “Blonde”, the beautiful girl who makes King Kong fall in love. Among these, there were also Jessica Lange and Meryl Streep.

In fact, he is also related to these specimens a sad anecdote about Meryl Streep. According to Streep herself, after her audition, Di Laurentiis openly called her “too ugly” to get the part. It goes without saying that the future Hollywood diva, with an icy charm, cashed in with great style. But history has not yet ceased to be the subject of scandal. The part then went to Jessica Lange who, apparently, best suited the stereotype of female beauty the producer was looking for.

She is very apprehensive with her children

Despite in American Horror Story Jessica Lange plays the role of a degenerate mother, in real life the woman is the exact opposite. Not only is she a loving mother, but also extremely apprehensive. In fact, he declared that his only fear is his children. Before he had any, he had no great fears in life. But ever since she built a family, she’s literally terrified at the thought that something can happen to them.

What to say, let’s just hope that what happens in American Horror Story: Murder House, does not have it excessively affected. Otherwise there is really no escape!

The father was a traveling salesman

Although originally from Minnesota, Jessica’s father, Al Lange, he was a traveling salesman. Therefore, the beautiful actress was not a daughter of art.

One thing is certain: the father’s job it greatly influenced his childhood. The whole family, in fact, spent several years traveling, in order to be able to remain united despite Al’s itinerant profession. Jessica Lange it is therefore nomad by nature. But when she had the deserved success, the woman has seen fit to seek that stability that she has never had in her entire life. And that’s why he decided to take his home in Minnesota. Now he finally has a post that he can truly call “home”.

Jessica Lange has a bohemian past

Jessica Lange’s first husband is the photographer Paco Grande. It was for him that, very young, she decided to give up the scholarship for the university, in order to be able to follow him on his travels. The nomadic instinct, it seems, was stronger than anything else.

Together with her husband, he traveled around the United States and Mexico in a rickety pickup truck, to then continue the hippie life in Paris, the city of artists. Stability was achieved much later.

In American Horror Story, she refused to shoot gore scenes

Gore: film genre that offers scenes particularly bloody and violent. This is the definition that La Repubblica gives of the term. And it can be said that American Horror Story is full of scenes of this type. But not the ones involving Jessica Lange. The actress has in fact stated that, although she loves the series, she is not particularly interested in that aspect. And therefore she has always refused to take part in it.

Speaking of her relationship with Ryan Murphy, in fact, she declared that she had reached an agreement with him. What she was interested in investigating was the psychological aspect of the series, which he has always respected. And from this compromise they were born memorable scenes designed to highlight the talent of the actress, such as Sister Jude’s splendid monologue in Asylum, or the splendid musical moment on the notes of David Bowie in Freaks Show.

One of his interpretations was counted among the 100 best interpretations of all time

The performance that launched Jessica Lange in the Olympus of the stars was that of Frances Farmer in the movie Frances, by Graeme Clifford, dated 1982. In the film, the woman gives the face to a real-life theater and film actress, whose independent and rebellious spirit has entered into strong conflict with logic of the Hollywood star system.

Jessica Lange has repeatedly stated of having discovered so many things about herself thanks to that film. For example, his great repressed anger, which he was able to unload in a big way here. She herself said that it was as if “a well opened up inside her”. But acting is therapeutic is well known. And in this case, the therapy was also profitable from a professional point of view, as Premier Magazine placed her outstanding performance in a relative ranking. to the one hundred best interpretations of all time.

He has compiled his own ranking of the seasons of American Horror Story

In addition to being one of the symbols of the series, Jessica Lange is also a huge fan of the series. And not only that: he knows how to analyze it in a completely clear and objective way.

In an interview with Gold Derby hhe even proposed his own ranking of the seasons from American Horror Story, even if he only considered those he actually took part in. He placed first Asylum (we would say predictably), closely followed by Freak Show And Murder House.

With regard to Asylum And Freak Show, they are almost tied. The actress has indeed recognized the beauty of Asylum, even if for the work done she feels sentimentally more connected to Freak Show. Instead, he stated that the season he loves least is Coven. Not that he had to say about his character, on the contrary. In fact, the woman believes that it is very well written. But the history and the context did not convince her. Not as much as the others three seasons, at least.