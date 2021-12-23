10 curiosities about the Christmas film with Nicolas Cage

With Christmas almost upon us, television schedules are filled with Christmas films: tonight on TV, for example, will be broadcast at 8.50pm on Rete 4 The Family Man.

Directed by Brett Ratner, The Family Man is played by Nicolas Cage and Téa Leoni and represents a sort of recovery of the central themes of another Christmas classic: The Life is Beautiful.

Cage, in fact, plays a man who has a second chance, who has the opportunity to “see” his life and understand what the really important things are.

On the occasion of the television broadcast – and the approach of the Christmas holidays – we decided to tell you some curiosities that (perhaps) you do not yet know.

Curiosities about The Family Man

The hiccup of the minivan

According to what is told in the commentary on the film in the DVD edition, the scene of Jack entering his minivan and this does not start was not present in the script.

Nicolas Cage he really had trouble starting the engine: for the director it was a scene that worked so well within the general structure that he decided to leave it.

Nicolas Cage and Ferrari

Nicolas Cage really owned a Ferrari quite like the one his character, Jack, owns at the beginning of the film.

However, the car was sold the year before the start of filming of The Family Man.

The Family Man as It’s a Wonderful Life

As we said a few lines above, The Family Man can be considered a sui generis remake of The Life is Beautiful.

This bond is also emphasized by the choice to stage a snowfall to represent the change that has taken place in Jack’s life. It is an open homage to Frank Capra’s film.

The woman is mobile

The lyric song The woman is mobile has become something of a regular in many Nicolas Cage films.

It is found not only in The Family Man, but also ne Captain Corelli’s mandolin, I play the wife … In Las Vegas and in Dear unbearable Tess.

The Family Man and It Can Happen To You

In the Christmas film with Nicolas Cage, the fate of the protagonist Jack changes after the man makes a deal with Cast, following the winning of the lottery.

In It can happen to you too Nicolas Cage’s character always sees his life change after winning a lottery ticket.

A unique scene in history

[Attenzione spoiler]: The final scene of the film, when Jack runs through the airport to reach Kate before she gets on the plane is now something impossible.

In fact, such a scene was only possible in a pre-September 11th era. Right now it is impossible to reach the boarding gate without going through security and showing your boarding pass.

How long does The Family Man really last

Jack’s journey, the The family man of the title, lasts approximately eight weeks. It starts from Christmas and arrives until a few days after Valentine’s Day, when there is his meeting with Lassiter.

Strange windows

In the scene where Cash asks Jack if he is trying to save him, a building can be seen in the building behind him that has windows raised to create the shape of a cross.

A stunt double that is not very credible

In the shower scene that sees Kate’s character as the protagonist, it is clear that the woman is not Téa Leoni, but her stunt double.

The choice of the “double body”, however, was not very precise, since the stunt double is much taller than the actress, making the scene not very credible.

Other references between The Family Man and other films with Nicolas Cage

When Kate tries to seduce Jack in the bedroom, she plays Chris Isaak’s song Wicked Game.

The same song can be heard in the 1990 film Wild Heart, in which Nicolas Cage is always present.