10 curiosities about the Little Women and Black Widow actress

She was critically acclaimed in 2019, a golden year for her, which saw her star in the remake of Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig. Florence Pugh turns 26 today and to celebrate it we have decided to offer you 10 curiosities about one of the youngest and most popular actresses of recent years. Before her big screen debut, the actress took part in several films, including A family down And Midsommar – The village of the damned. Born in England, where she attended St Edward’s School in Oxford, she then moved to America where she currently lives. The other movie that made her famous was Black Widow, released in 2021, in which she played Yelena Belova, the sister of Natasha Romanoff. The actress reprized her role in the original series as well Hawkeye, available on Disney +. But let’s discover together the 10 unmissable curiosities about Florence Pugh.

BBC Films, British Film Institute

Florence Pugh: Curiosity and career of the English actress

As a child she suffered from tracheomalacia, a rare disease that weakens the walls of the trachea. For health reasons he lived for three years in Spain, where the climate was more favorable for his health. In 2016 he took part in the film Lady Macbeth, for which a British Independent Film Awards. In 2019, Forbes magazine included her in the list of 30 under 30, which includes the most influential personalities in Europe. She is in a relationship with actor and director Zach Braff with whom she lives in Los Angeles. He has a tattoo under his wrist. He always wanted to get a snail tattoo but changed his mind on the spot by choosing a bee. She has a passion for cooking, inherited from her parents and she also likes to make ice cream at home. His parents, whom he took with him to various parties for various awards, made friends with big stars like Renée Zellweger and Snoopy Dog. She doesn’t like cheese in burgers, nor does she like cheese in nachos. His karaoke song is My Heart will go on, taken from the movie Titanic. She would like to work with Emma Stone.