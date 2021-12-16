10 curiosities about the Spiderman and Chaos Walking actor

The youngest, and therefore darling, of the Marvel house, Tom Holland won everyone’s hearts. Raised under the protective wing of Robert Downey Jr., he is was the Spidey we all expected. A less obscure character than that of Raimi’s trilogy and definitely better outlined than Andrew Garfield’s.

But his film career is not limited only to the Marvel universe: after proving his prowess as an actor in The streets of evil, participated in the film Chaos Walking on Amazon Prime alongside Daisy Riley. Soon we will see him in the film based on the famous video game Uncharted. And while cinemas around the world are full for the screenings of the third chapter of the Spiderman trilogy – Spider-man: No Way Home – let’s find out more about the actor born in Surrey in 1996.

Here are 10 things you may not know about Tom Holland, lo Spidey from Marvel!

He is very attached to his family

Tom Holland he is the son of Dominic Holland, an English writer and comedian, while his mother is a photographer. The actor has three younger brothers – Sam, Harry and Patrick, with whom he entertains entertaining conversations on Whatsapp. Particularly attached to his brothers, they are often with him at previews and events, which he does not fail to share on Instagram.

He bought a house next to his parents

Right after he started making money with his MCU role, like any young adult, too Tom Holland has thought about settling down. Here because he started looking for a house with the help of his parents. After numerous and long searches, his mother he found a wonderful apartment – very close to the house where he grew up.

“My house is so close to my parents’ house that you could throw a stone out of my bedroom window and … hit theirs!”

But the house is exactly as he always wanted it and he doesn’t mind living close to his own. After all, they get along very well!

He attended (incognito) an American high school

Difficult to play an American teenager without ever having been to a high school in the US. Tom Holland thought so too, before he started filming Spiderman: Homecoming. Almost as a joke, the actor proposed to Marvel a attend an American high school undercover. The producers not only thought it was a good idea, but they actually set it up.

The actor therefore has attended a school in the Bronx for gifted kids, undercover. Nobody knew who he really was nor his real name and they treated him like an ordinary student. There is, however, a girl to whom he confessed that he is Spiderman and that he is in disguise.

“… you can see that they hadn’t caught my British sarcasm because, the next thing I know is that I have a pencil case, one backpack and I’m headed to the Bronx School of Science. And it’s a school for geniuses, and I’m not a genius! Even the teachers didn’t know I wasn’t a real student. […] Then I was sitting in the back of the classroom, next to a pretty girl, who asked me who I was and I replied: “Do you want to know my secret? I’m Spider-man!“. Obviously he didn’t believe me. “

He found out he became Spider-man directly on the web

When it was guest of Ellen DeGeneres, Tom recounted the disappointing way he found out he would become Spiderman. After five months of auditions, at the last audition they had promised to let him know if he would get the part the next day. But he had no news from the production for six weeks.

Then onMarvel’s Instagram account It has been announced that the name of the new Spider-man, online on their website. When he saw it he freaked out, scaring poor Tessa. His brother joked that the site had probably been hacked since no one had called him to warn him that he got the part. His agent later warned him and he replied wryly: “Well yes, thanks, I know!”.

He has a dog (very sweet)

He has a very tender dog gray pit bull named Tessa. In addition to having accompanied him to some events of the press tour of Spider-man: Homecoming and at one of the premieres, the actor doesn’t fail to FaceTime call her when Tessa isn’t with him. It goes without saying that the two adore each other.

During one of the recent interviews, the actor said that it is not easy to be separated from her for long periods, when he is forced to leave her at home to shoot some projects.

Very good dancer, it was Billy Elliot at the theater

After eight auditions and two years of rehearsals, the actor starred in West End as Billy Elliot in Billy Elliot the Musical. His part was initially that of Billy’s best friend. Following the enthusiastic response from the public was promoted to lead actor.

It is no secret, in fact, that Tom Holland knows how to move and, in addition to acting, he is an excellent dancer. Few years ago he had challenged colleague Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson in Agents of SHIELD) in an episode of Lip Sync Battle, performing on the notes of Umbrella by Rhianna. An exhibition that will remain in the annals!

Mark Wahlberg gave him life advice “to avoid”

We all know Tom Holland and we know very well that it is one quiet person, who don’t like the limelight and never wanted to lead a “star” life. He is also quite shy. It is therefore not surprising that the advice that Mark Wahlberg gave him was the “worst” he could receive:

“Simply put, he told me to freak out. He told me to get a Jacuzzi, bring the kids [miei fratelli] in Cali, get some medical marijuana and have fun. Have fun for him too, so he said, because I’m a young and good-looking guy. “

He brought home a souvenir from the Spiderman set

It’s not uncommon for actors to take home some souvenirs from their own movie sets. Scarlett Johansson has kept, for example, all the suits of the Black Widow, from Iron Man 2 forward. Chris Hemsworth brought home one of Thor’s hammers. Tom Holland? A blue cloth. It seems that the actor took home the blue cloth (similar to the green one) used for the CGI from the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home and used it at his home as cover for the poker table.

A great souvenir, even if nothing beats what his brother Paddy Holland received, directly from the hands of Robert Downey Jr .: the original Iron Man mask, directly from the first film of the saga.

He is a huge football fan

There are many sports that Tom Holland calls himself a fan of, including Formula 1, but nothing beats his passion for football. The actor who plays Spiderman is indeed a die-hard Arsenal fan. Unfortunately, by his own admission, a terrible soccer player. Let’s say that the main skills of the actor are limited to stunts. It is in fact no mystery that, thanks to the coordination acquired through years of dancing, Tom Holland is able to perform many of the moves of Peter Parker in the Marvel films.

