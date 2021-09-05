10 curiosities about Vin Diesel

Everything you ever wanted to know about the hero of action cinema, in cinemas from August 18 with “Fast & Furious 9”

Vin Diesel was born Mark Vincent Sinclair III 54 years ago in California. After being noted in “Save Private Ryan“, Become an action movie star in films like”xXx“And above all the adrenaline-pumping saga”Fast & Furious“.

Vin Diesel will return to being Dominic Toretto in “Fast & Furious 9”From 18 August directed by Justin Lin. With him Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Eammanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Kurt Russel and Michelle Rodriguez.

Vin Diesel and that appointment in Europe

With Michelle Rodriguez, in 2001, Vin Diesel during the filming of the first “F&F” had an affair. A story that started with a appointment that the two gave in Europe, a place where they were less known at the time. And where “celebrities can date without necessarily having a relationship,” Vin later said in an interview.

Vin Diesel: not just muscles and action

1 The name Vin is a diminutive of Vincent. Diesel was born in the period when he worked as a bouncer and was distinguished by unstoppable energy.

2 Vin Diesel did not know the biological father. He was raised by his mother Deloria and stepfather Irving H. Vincent. He has two brothers, Samantha and Tim, and a twin, Paul.

3 His debut takes place at 7 years in a school play at the Theater for the New City in Greenwich Village. After being punished for damaging the school theater, this experience prompted him to start studying acting.

4 Vin Diesel has always been one of the first choices for the role of Dominic Toretto, his best known character. However, at first he was not convinced by the film and only dissolved the reserve after several changes.

Vin Diesel three times dad

5 Struck by a short film in which he saw him protagonist, Steven Spielberg decided to build for him the role of soldier Adrian Caparzo in “Save Private Ryan“.

6 He has three children with model Paloma Jiménez: Hania Riley, Vincent and Pauline. The latter is named in honor of Paul Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013. Walker was a colleague, but above all a great friend of Vin.

7 Vin Diesel is in the cast of “Avatar 2”By James Cameron, which is slated for release next year.

8 He is an excellent and prolific voice actor. From animated films “The Iron Giant” And “Ralph breaks the internet“To Groot’s entry in”Guardians of the Galaxy“.

9 Vin Diesel has several interests. It has a society from production cinematic, One Race Films, and a development company for video games, Tigon Studios, known for creating the games of the Riddick saga. It also owns a home record company, Racetrack Records.



10 He revealed that two other films in the saga of “Fast & Furious“. They will come out in 2023 is in the 2024 but then the page will be turned: “Every story deserves an end, people think it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should,” he said.

