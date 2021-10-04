10 curiosities about Willy Wonka that you may not know yet

The other day I was cooking some excellent pasta with radicchio and toma when I decided to add saffron to the mix. So I opened my beautiful bag of red powder and inside I found a note: YOU WON !, it said. What? A soccer ball branded with the saffron brand itself. Nothing special, yet as I stroked that paper I couldn’t stop thinking about Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory.

Laurel Kubrick

The golden ticket that opens the doors of a magical world to a humble person unaware of the great destiny that awaits him is one of the greatest cultural legacies of the history of the child and the wacky chocolatier invented by Roald Dahl. Try to stop a person on the street and ask him if he has seen Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, or alternatively The Chocolate Factory. If she answers no, ignore it and move on; if she answers yes, try to ask her to quote you the first things that come to mind: she will tell you about the golden ticket, or alternatively the Umpa-Lumpa, another of the major legacies left by the works of, in order, Dahl , Mel Stuart and Tim Burton (et al., But I get there). But I’m not here to tell you about this! I’m here to talk to you about another fundamental element of these curious slightly psychedelic and slightly turbocapitalist events: the master chocolatier himself, the person whose name and use angered Roald Dahl, the one who shouldn’t have been the protagonist. of nothing but that in the end in one way or another he has always been, in short, he, Willy Wonka, Willy Wonka, the king of chocolate, the most acclaimed man.

Paramount

1. His name is Wonka, Willy Wonka. Not William Wonka, or Williamson Chesterton Wonkenstein III aka Willy Wonka. No, that’s what Willy Wonka is called, Willy by name and Wonka by surname. Wonka is the head of a megacorporation which however maintains its family character, since it is named after its founder. Incidentally, “Wonka” is a beautiful name and I guess it comes from the English adjective “wonky”, meaning “wobbly”, even in a figurative sense.

2. His family is also called Wonka, which allows me to start speaking ill of Tim Burton. His is the only version of The Chocolate Factory which explores Willy Wonka’s past and roots, and it is in the 2005 film that we then meet Wilbur Wonka, Willy’s dentist and father. Which, in addition to providing the character with a psychological depth that he did not need, also opens up the semantic problem: why is such a rigorous family, in which Willy is the first member, let’s say so rebellious, called “Wonka”? A surname that is funny when associated with Willy is instead out of place and out of tone when it is also applied to the very serious father.

3. A lot of people could have or wanted to be Willy Wonka. Especially the first version, the one hated by Dahl (I’ll get there soon): among the names to which the role was offered are Fred Astaire and Jon Pertwee, while the chronicles of the time say that all six Monty Pythons tried to get the part and Peter Sellers even begged on his knees to be cast. In the end, the choice fell on Gene Wilder, who said a few years ago that he accepted only if they made him do the entrance he had in mind.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

4. Johnny Depp fared much better. He had no trouble getting the role: Burton had only him in mind, or at most, in case Depp wasn’t available, Dwayne Johnson (really). All this despite the production having a list at its head that included among others Bill Murray, Christopher Walken, Steve Martin, Robin Williams, Nicolas Cage, Jim Carrey, Michael Keaton, Robert De Niro, Brad Pitt, Will Smith, Mike Myers, Ben Stiller, Leslie Nielsen, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Michael Palin, Patrick Stewart, Adam Sandler, Dustin Hoffman and Marilyn Manson. Basically it was just me.

Loading... Advertisements

5. There is a reason the 1971 film is called Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Or rather there are several, and it is not clear which is the main one. The fact is that Dahl’s novel is called Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but in 1971 “Charlie” was a term associated alternately with the Viet Cong or with a derogatory term used by the black American community and associated with slavery among other things. So the production opted to shift the focus to Wonka, starting a spiral that led to the sensational break with Roald Dahl.

6. About the breakup. Dahl, who was not an easy person to manage, got the chance to write the screenplay for Mel Stuart’s film; then he did not, or rather, he wrote a draft that told the story in its general lines and referred to the chapters of his book for details. This was not very well received in production, and David Seltzer, who five years later will write the screenplay for The Omen, he was called to fix the situation; his work is still uncredited today, but the numerous changes compared to the novel still infuriated Dahl, who publicly disowned the film (despite this he still remains the only official author of the screenplay).

Warner Bros.

7. The most serious change, at least according to Dahl, it is the excessive attention that Stuart’s film (and then also that of Burton, indeed in that case even worse) places on the character of Willy Wonka, while according to the novelist the real protagonist of the story is Charlie and is of him that the film was supposed to talk about. The title of the film was therefore not only a question of political expediency, but also a strong indication of the change in tone with respect to the novel; perfectly understandable change of tone, however: Charlie is just a lucky child, Willy Wonka a character who seems born to be in front of a camera.

8. Johnny Depp’s Willy Wonka is inspired by Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue and already at the base of the character of Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep in The devil wears Prada. I tried to find some connection between the various chocolate factories and the David Frankel film but I failed dramatically.

9. The issue of racism. Specifically: the Umpa-Lumpa, these absolutely non-African and non-pygmy men who are taken from their jungle to put themselves at the service of their absolute master Willy Wonka, are they perhaps not a too veiled metaphor of colonialism and slavery? Already in 1971 these questions were asked when talking about Dahl’s romando, so for Stuart’s film the production found a simple, brilliant and with hindsight absolutely out of place solution: to change the color of the Umpa-Lumpa’s skin, making them orange, in what many futurologists have interpreted as a prophecy relating to the political rise of Donald Trump.

Warner Bros.

10. Some information sparse and stuffed with drugs, because both Dahl’s novel and Stuart and Burton’s films wouldn’t be what they are without psychedelia, colors, altered perceptions and a whole host of visual metaphors that talk about chocolate and candy but are actually talking about acids. So here we are: the second film of Mel Stuart’s career, released two years before Willy Wonka, is titled If it’s Tuesday it must be Belgium; the most famous song from the 1971 version, The Candy Man, is also the only single in Sammy Davis Jr.’s career to have made it to the top of the Billboard; there is a psychedelic rearranged version of the film’s soundtrack, signed by Primus and called Primus and the Chocolate Factory; there is an animated crossover version with Tom and Jerry of The Chocolate Factory which is so bad that it doesn’t even have an average grade on IMDb.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io