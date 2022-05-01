10 curiosities of Google Drive told by Google workers themselves

Share

These are the 10 curiosities of Google Drive that you always wanted to know.

Cloud storage services allow you to keep safe all your documents, photos and videos and one of the most popular today is Google Drive, a tool that It has just turned 10 years old, since it was released on April 24, 2012.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of their file hosting servicethe American giant has published a post on its official blog detailing The 10 most curious facts about Google Drive told by Google workers themselves.

Google workers reveal the 10 most curious facts about Google Drive

To celebrate Google Drive’s 10th anniversary, the American firm asked the workers who have been part of this project over the past decade to share their memories, anecdotes, curiosities and even some practical trick with all users of this cloud storage service.

With all this information, Google created a list with the 10 most curious facts about Google Drivewhich we will detail below:

When Google Drive was launched, the platform was invite-only and all employees received tokens, a kind of digital passes, that they could share with their family and friends. It was a great satisfaction for them to see that people used that tool they had been working on for so long. At first it wasn’t possible to save Gmail files directly to Google Drive, but that was short-lived, as attachments in Gmail came to Drive in 2013just a year after its launch. You can store many documents in Google Drive, but what you may not know is how much you can store in each document: 1.02 million characters in a Google document

10 million cells or 18,278 columns in a Google spreadsheet

100 MB of data in a Google Slides presentation The original Google Drive icon had the same design as it does today, except that it was turned slightly to the side to make it look like a “D”. But since it looked too much like the Google Play Store icon, Google workers decided turn it to point upsince in this way it suggests that you are uploading something to the cloud. Accessibility is one of Google’s top priorities, and that’s why in 2014, Drive became compatible with screen readersa feature that was specifically designed for blind and visually impaired users. Laura Mae Martin, productivity expert at Google has shared a really useful trick to handle images in Google Drive: Go to Google Drive

Click on New and then in Google Drawings (Google Drawings)

and then in Google Drawings (Google Drawings) Copy/paste, drag, upload or import the image to Google Drawings

the image to Google Drawings Once this is done you can edit the image, download it in any format and share it just like any other Drive file If you have too much stuff in Google Drive, you’ll love the new feature search tokensa feature that came to the cloud storage service in February of this year and that allows you to quickly find what you are looking for by applying a series of filters such as the type of file it is or the people who are working on it with youamong other options. Another of the priorities of the great G is the security of its users’ data and, for this reason, Google Drive has features such as suspicious file warnings or labels for sensitive files. In 2021, Google Drive for desktop integrated Backup and Sync feature, which made it easy to access files from anywhere and streamlined file and photo management. One of the Google employees named Darren who when his daughter got married, the wedding planner shared with them all the photos of the link with Google Drive.

