10 curiosities that you cannot miss

In 2002 the second installment (of eight that were in total) of Harry Potter. The secret chamber.

In case you get confused with the movies (it’s normal: there are many and not everyone can be a good Potterhead), The secret chamber It’s the one where paralyzed people start showing up all over the school and discover that “an ancient prophecy” is coming true. Poor Mrs Norris.

Anyway, what did I think, this 20th anniversary, a good time to remember and share some of my favorite curiosities of the production of this film, which are many, although in order not to have you here forever we are going to go to the magic number : 10.

Here, 10 curiosities of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets that you cannot miss:

the improvised phrase

You already know that in all the movies there is an improvised phrase, or work of the actor, or mistake that later turns out to be phenomenal. Well, in this case, the phrase was from Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in the saga. When Harry “disguises” himself as Goyle and Malfoy sees him, Felton forgot his line of script and, to get out of trouble, told him, “I didn’t know you could read.” It turned out to be one of the funniest moments on the film.

The age of Myrtle the Weeping

It is well known that there is a lot of custom in film and television of putting adults to play adolescent roles, but with Myrtle they went a bit too far. La Llorona (who, by the way, in Spain is voiced by Chelo Vivares, with whom we spoke on one occasion) was played by Shirley Henderson, who was 37 years old at the time, becoming the oldest student at Hogwarts.

Lucius Malfoy doesn’t look over his shoulder: his hair bothers him

Lucius was not going to have long hair, but his mane was proposed by Jason Isaacs, the actor who brought him to life. The point is that his hair was constantly falling down his face and, to avoid it, the interpreter was all the time with his head tilted back, which finally led to an image of haughtiness that suited the character perfectly.

Easter egg

There is no work worth its salt without its good easter egg, and here is the car, owned by the Weaslys, in which Harry and Ron crash into the whooping willow: it is a blue Ford Anglia, the same one in which JK Rowling She was walking with her best friend from school. By the way, for the scene where they crash into the willow tree, fourteen cars were wrecked.

royal arachnophobia

Ron has a terrible arachnophobia that makes him have a really hard time when he and Harry are in the presence of Aragog. The terrible thing about this is that the actor who plays Ron, Rupert Grint, also has arachnophobia (severe, too), and has never been able to see that entire scene in the movie.

the color palette

The set of colors (obviously), tones and luminosities that are used in a film to create an environment according to the story is known as “color palette”. In The secret chamber a decision was made that would stick throughout the franchise: desaturate and darken. Each film, starting with this one, was increasingly gray and darker, in keeping with the increasingly darker stories that manifested in the books.

The Fenix

The animatronic it was so well done that when Richard Harris (the actor who plays Albus Dumbledore) saw Fawkes for the first time, he thought it was a real bird. Though obviously that’s impossible because phoenixes are mythological creatures.

Emma’s hamster

Emma Watson (Hermione) was eleven years old when this movie was filmed, and she brought her hamster Millie with her to the set every day. Shortly after filming began, her hamster passed away. The set team built him a tiny velvet-lined coffin with her name engraved on it to bury him. Watson said that she didn’t think it was possible that “a hamster could ever have had a better goodbye.”

Hooch does not appear

As there are good differences between the books and the movies, it is probable that this one went quite unnoticed, but while in the book Professor Hooch, the flight instructor, appears -as in all- in the film she does not appear and her lines were left to her. given to McGonagall. That was because the actress who was to play Hooch, Zoë Wanamaker, considered her salary too low and she refused to do the part.

It is the longest film in the series.

The secret chamber It is the second shortest book, behind the first (The Philosopher’s Stone). However, it is the longest film. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenixbeing the longest book, had the second shortest film.

