10 curiosities you did not know about the movie Pretty Woman

31 years after its release (yes, we also felt faint when we discovered that all this time has passed since that distant 1990), the film Pretty Woman continues to make us dream with his love story between Edward and Vivian, two people from diametrically opposed lives who end up falling in love showing us that diversity is not necessarily something negative but that, on the contrary, can turn into a great resource (as well as a stimulus to grow and open up to the world).

Pretty Woman is a film that speaks not only of romance and a fairytale love worthy of a Disney cartoon, but also (or perhaps above all) of great dreams still to be realized, just like those they have in the drawer at the beginning of the film the characters played by Julia Robert and Richard Gere who, with the continuation of the story, give a clear turn to their lives by walking towards the truest and deepest happiness. Over the course of these 31 years the film has been shown on TV several times, knowing that behind the plot there are many curiosities of which we were completely unaware and which deserve to be discovered. You are ready?

10 curiosities about the movie Pretty Woman

1. The film was originally supposed to be called $ 3000, which is the amount of money Edward offers Vivian to spend an entire week with him. Later the producers of the film thought (with good reason) that Pretty Woman was a better name.

2. The plot of the film initially had to be very different from what we know, resulting in a rather dark and gloomy drama about prostitution. In fact, Vivian was supposed to be addicted to drugs, which she would have stopped taking during the week she would have spent with Edward, who would have had to kick her badly from his car at the end of the film. In short, not really a happy story away.

3. The poster of Pretty Woman is a perfectly made photomontage where Julia Roberts’ head has been superimposed on the body of her double (Shelley Michelle) since this, it seems, had more slender legs than those of the actress of If you run away I will marry you. The photo editing also hit Richard Gere, whose hair in the poster is black while in the film they appear visibly gray. Even Julia’s dress has not escaped a few small adjustments: in the promotional photo it is in fact pink and black while in the film it is white and blue. Who had ever noticed this?

4. For the role then entrusted to Julia Roberts initially Sandra Bullock, Meg Ryan, Madonna, Kristin Davis, Drew Barrymore and even the legendary Sarah Jessica Parker were considered. To date, however, we can say: who could ever imagine a Vivian with a face different from that of Roberts? Really impossible!

5. The famous necklace that the character of Gere gives to Roberts was really very expensive, in fact its value was 250,000 dollars. This explains why the jewel was brought to the set by an armed guard.

6. The play that Vivian and Edward see in the theater is The Traviata, whose plot tells the story of a prostitute who falls in love with a rich and wealthy man. Yes, in fact this story reminds us of something …

8. According to some rumors, John Travolta would have auditioned for the part of Edward, while Sylvester Stallone would have even turned down the role. In addition to these two actors, Christopher Reeve, Denzel Washington and Daniel Day-Lewis were also considered at the time.

9. Ferrari and Porsche did not want their cars to be associated with the world of prostitution, so here is the reason why Edward drives a Lotus.

10. The film Pretty Princess has some references related to Pretty Woman, to which it seems to be closely linked. For example, director Gary Marshall (who directed both) hired the waiter who in the film with Roberts says “It always happens”To appear in the scene where Mia (aka Anne Hathaway) breaks a glass just before the toast.

