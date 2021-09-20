10 curiosities you probably don’t know about Quentin Tarantino’s films

Independent cinema tends to have two main extremes among its viewers, depending on each director: either you love it or you hate it. And if you don’t like the filmmaker’s style, it’s hard enough that you like the films he directs and writes.

Among the independent directors, Quentin Tarantino is undoubtedly one of the most appreciated by critics and audiences.

The director who has enchanted audiences with his distinctive style since his feature film debut with Reservoir Dogs in 1992, followed by pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill, Death Proof, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight And Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with his tenth and (provisionally) final film as a director yet to come.

When a director pays as much attention to every little detail as Tarantino does, there are inevitably a lot of fascinating facts behind the scenes in each of his films.

That’s why today, on Hobby Consolas, we’re watching 10 crazy facts about Quentin Tarantino’s movies.

Tarantino cleaned up his entire Reservoir Dogs budget in the song “Stuck In The Middle With You”

There is no doubt that music is one of the most important elements in Quentin Tarantino’s films.

Something that has been proven from the start with the iconic Reservoir Dogs sequence in which Señor Rubio is torturing a policeman while playing the theme song. “Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel.

Tarantino he was so sure that “Stuck in the Middle with You” was the perfect song to juxtapose the torture scene who wasted the entire film budget to license the song for the soundtrack. As the history of cinema has shown, it has certainly paid off

Mr. Blue of Reservoir Dogs was played by a real criminal

The role of Mr. Blue in Reservoir Dogs was played by Edward Bunker, who was a real-life criminal similar to the main characters in the film before he became an actor.

Tarantino added the iconic restaurant opening scene after realizing that Mr. Blue had no lines in the script.

Ironically, in Bunker he didn’t like the diner scene, because he didn’t believe career criminals had breakfast in public , surrounded by witnesses, before a big job.

The adrenaline injection scene in Pulp Fiction was shot in reverse

Quentin Tarantino originally wanted to play Lance, the drug dealer in Pulp Fiction, but decided to play Jimmie, Jules’ friend.

The reason is that he realized he needed to be behind the camera for the adrenaline injection scene, one of the most tense moments in the film.

It is interesting to note that the moment Vincent dips the adrenaline needle into Mia was filmed in reverse.

John Travolta pulled the needle away from Uma Thurman’s chest in order to reverse the sequence in the montage and make it look much more realistic.

Young actor Chandler Lindauer had to watch Christopher Walken’s entire monologue in Pulp Fiction

At the beginning of “The Gold Watch” segment in Pulp Fiction, there is a flashback to when Butch was a child and one of his father’s friends from Vietnam, played by Christopher Walken, wears the gold watch.

Walken gives an iconic monologue about the story behind the clock, where Butch’s father hid it “up Butch’s ass,” establishing its importance as a plot device.

To get the right shots, Chandler Lindauer, the child actor who played young Butch, had to watch Walken’s entire monologue .

Fortunately for him, he was so young that he didn’t understand everything Walken said.

The production of Kill Bill was delayed because Uma Thurman was pregnant

Quentin Tarantino brought the Kill Bill close-up idea to Uma Thurman on the set of Pulp Fiction. It was his idea that the camera would open to reveal a bridal veil.

Loading... Advertisements

Thus was born the character of The Bride and Tarantino wrote the film specifically for Thurman as the protagonist.

However, when the Kill Bill script was done and Tarantino was ready to shoot the cameras, Thurman was pregnant, so the director had to wait for the actress to give birth and be fit enough to shoot the film .

Uma Thurman and Daryl Hannah did not get along while filming Kill Bill

During the filming of Kill Bill, Uma Thurman and Daryl Hannah didn’t get along at all, to the point where they asked the hotel staff to keep them apart during the press tour and when they both won the best fight award at the MTV Movie Awards. 2005, only Hannah showed up to collect the award.

This ended up helping the film in some ways, like made hatred between the bride and Elle Driver , the characters played respectively by Uma Thurman and Daryl Hannah, more palpable.

Inglourious Basterds’ short Nation’s Pride was directed by Eli Roth

Inglourious Basterds’ third act revolves around the release of a new Nazi propaganda film called Nation’s Pride.

During the screening, the audience is treated with some scenes from the short film Nation’s Pride with actor Daniel Brühl, well known to all as Baron Zemo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The funny thing is that this movie in the movie was directed by Eli Roth, the actor who plays Sergeant Donny Donowitz (aka “Jew Bear”) in Inglourious Basterds.

Oddly, Adam Sandler was Tarantino’s first choice for the role, but he declined to do Make Me Laugh with Judd Apatow.

Will Smith was Tarantino’s first choice to play Django

Even though Jamie Foxx ended up being the perfect choice to play the lead role in Django Unchained, it wasn’t Tarantino’s first choice.

The director had initially offered the role to Will Smith. However, Smith declined after reading the script and hearing that Django wasn’t really the main character , but rather Dr. Schultz, played by the brilliant Christoph Waltz.

Before Foxx was cast, the producers had Denzel Washington in mind to play Django, but he was deemed too old.

Michael K. Williams was offered the role, but turned it down due to scheduling conflicts with Boardwalk Empire.

Cuba Gooding, Jr. lobbied for the role but was turned down. Idris Elba, Tyrese Gibson, Terrence Howard and Chris Tucker were also considered for the role before Foxx was cast.

Tarantino spent five years writing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a novel

While the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood story ended up working perfectly in film form, Tarantino initially developed it as a novel, spending five years writing it as a novel before turning it into a screenplay for the cinema.

The director recently signed a two-book deal with HarperCollins, and one of those books will be a fictionalization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, so the film will have its own novel after all.

Rick Dalton’s collapse in his trailer was improvised by Leonardo DiCaprio

In the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood script, filming for Rick Dalton’s Lancer character went smoothly.

But Leonardo DiCaprio had a hard time playing Rick in his character Lancer, so he suggested adding a layer of conflict in Rick by changing his lines.

This leads to a breakdown in your caravan a a brilliant sequence that was entirely the result of Leonardo DiCaprio’s improvisation . Tarantino just pointed his camera at DiCaprio and let him interpret the scene however he wanted.

In the face of our review of 10 crazy facts about Quentin Tarantino’s films.

This article was published on Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.