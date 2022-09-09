10 curious facts that many do not know about him

King Carlos III, born on November 14, 1948, is the heir to the throne of the United Kingdom and according to historians, he is the monarch who has waited the longest in history to ascend the throne, but his life is full of curiosities and anecdotes.

Here you know 10 facts about his life that many do not know.

1. His real name is very long

His Royal Highness is King Charles Philip Arthur George, King of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and the Prince and High Steward of Scotland.

2. He was the first to get a degree

King Charles III is the first heir to obtain an art degree from Cambridge University. He graduated at age 21 in 1971 and went on to study for a master’s degree in 1975 at Trinity College.

3. He is a distant relative of “Dracula”

According to historians, Vlad the Impaler, a famous 15th-century nobleman, is a distant member of his family and the one who inspired the story of Bram Storker: Dracula.

4. Picky eater

According to media close to British royalty, King Charles III asks to be served tea with muffins along with 7 boiled eggs that must be boiled for exactly 7 minutes. His vegetables are cooked with a type of mineral water and his orange and plum gin is from fruit grown in Highgrove.

5. His car runs on wine

The Aston Martin vehicle that the king drives, which his mother gave him when he turns 21, he uses biofuel made from English wine. Other of his cars run on diesel made from used cooking oil.

6. He is very bad at giving gifts

According to the media, in 2003 Carlos would have sent a bottle of Scotch whiskey to Ozzy Osbourne, as a welcome gift, when the singer was a recovering alcoholic.

7. He stood up to his father once

Rumors suggest that Prince Philip was very stubborn and the then Prince Charles rebelled against him once during his life. While they were arguing he told her “remember who you are talking to: a future king”.

8. He is the author of children’s books

In 1980 he published ‘The Old Man from Lochnager’ that he had originally written to his younger brother, Prince Edward.

9. Erotic conversations

In 1992, the British press published tapes recorded in 1989 in which Carlos and Camilla could be heard having a highly sexual conversation.

10. Name with which he will reign

The monarch chose to be Carlos III, despite the fact that historians assure that this name has disastrous and unfortunate antecedents: the first executed, the second lived in the Republic of Oliver Cromwell and the third never came to reign.

be the son of Elizabeth of England It was not just anything and the new king will be crowned in the midst of a country that adored its queen mother and who hope that it will follow in their footsteps.

