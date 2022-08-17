10 curious facts that you may not know about Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock He is temporarily retiring from the acting industry to focus on his private life, health and children, after almost three decades of success in acting.

“I take my job very seriously, but right now I just want to be with my kids and family 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This means I’m going to give myself some time off,” the actress said in a statement. Interview with The Hollywood Reporter after finishing his work commitments, including the premiere of The lost City.

His indefinite rest arose after experiencing the syndrome of burnout after years of continuous work, since the mid-1980s.

“I am so exhausted. I’m so tired and I’m not able to make smart healthy decisions and I know it. I really don’t know how long the hiatus is going to be,” she added.

During the last decades, Bullock became one of the legends of Hollywoodwith dozens of leading and heavyweight roles such as Bird Brox It was the most watched movie on Netflix at the time. Gravity Y A possible dreamproduction that made her win an Oscar.

In honor of her 57 years, here are some curious facts about the actress.

He lived much of his childhood in Germany

Snadra was born in Arlington, Virginia on July 26, 1964, but moved to Germany with her parents when she was a child. Her mother was originally from the town of Nuremberg, while her father worked as an opera director in Europe.

Because of this, the actress learned to speak German almost natively.

Her passion is home remodeling.

If she hadn’t gone into acting, Sandra would have built a career as a home remodeler. In an interview with InStylesaid his hobby is like “the porn version” of his career and boasted that he is “excellent” at imagining new life for old properties he comes across.

He revealed that his hobby originated thanks to the work of his father, who bought buildings and remodeled them from scratch.

He won an Oscar in 2009

Although he has starred in almost 50 films, he has only won one Oscar for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film A possible dream.

He earned a second Academy Award nomination in 2014 for Gravitybut lost to Cate Blanchet and her portrayal of Blue Jasmin.

He hasn’t had a TV show since 2004.

His are the films blockbusters that are screened on the big screen or successfully launched in streamingso it does not usually have many appearances in the TV with series or programs.

In 2004 he appeared for the last time on the small screen with a recurring character in the series george lopezsame in which she worked as executive producer.

Photo: AP

She was one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

In 2014, she was the highest paid actress, according to the estimates of Forbes. In a single year she earned a total of $50 million dollars, compared to actresses like Jennifer Lawrence who earned $34 million that same year.

How much money does Sandra Bullock have?

With almost three decades of experience, the actress has created a net worth of $250 million dollars.

Since he arrived in Hollywood, he began to work in acting with small roles until his first important role in Demolition Man and later in Speed.

It was the platonic love of Keanu Reeves

After his collaboration in SpeedSandra became the Keanu Reeves Impossible Lovewhile he was secretly crushed by her.

In separate interviews with Ellen DegeneresSandra admitted that she liked Reeves, although she never spoke about it openly, while the actor revealed that he had feelings for her that originated from the first days of filming.

“Obviously she didn’t know that I liked her too,” confessed the actor of Matrix.

He has participated in almost 50 films

He debuted towards the end of the eighties with small roles in several films until his career rose stratospherically after his performance in Speed.

Among his most popular films are: 28 days, Crash, The proposal, bird box, The lake House, premonitions, A possible dream, Gravity, Ocean’s 8, The lost city Y Bullet train.

Gravity gave him one of his best salaries in his entire career.

It was in 2014 that it was revealed that Sandra had obtained a large payment for her participation in Gravity of Alfonso Cuaron.

The actress reportedly signed a guaranteed $20 million contract plus 15% of box office grosses, plus payments for merchandise, TV deals and DVD sales.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that so far, the actress has earned $70 million for the film.

He has one of the most powerful real estate portfolios in Hollywood.

In accordance with Celebrity WorthBullock has at least 20 properties in your name across the United States, with a total value of $80 million dollars.

Some of his current homes and others that he put up for sale are mainly in Austin, downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Wyoming, Manhattan, Malibu, New Orleans and Georgia, it was reported in 2019 that in the latter state had listed a $6.5 million 3-acre property for sale, which was actually nine contiguous beachfront properties.